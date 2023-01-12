Gradient Health pens huge collaboration agreement with Cone Health to accelerate innovation.

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical technology company Gradient Health today announced a landmark collaboration with not-for-profit health system Cone Health, helping to accelerate the innovation of health care technology.

Representation matters when it comes to artificial intelligence. That's why Cone Health has ensured their patients don't get left behind by the latest advances in medical technology by collaborating with innovators all over the world through Gradient Health's transformative research platform.

Gradient Health, via its platform, provides leading medical researchers with access to the data they need to engineer more equitable and representative products for patients. Such innovations have contributed to advances in care for people suffering from a range of conditions including lung cancer, aneurysm, subdural hemorrhage, cervical spine cancer, and many more.

By connecting to Gradient's and leveraging previously unused assets, Cone Health and Gradient are helping to advance medical care for millions of people, with dozens of diseases.

David Heenan at Cone Health Ventures commented "What Gradient Health is doing is truly revolutionary and we believe will accelerate the next generation of advanced medical technology to the bedside so that Cone Health can continue to provide excellent, cutting-edge care to our patients."

Josh Miller, Chief Executive Officer at Gradient Health said of the collaboration "This will enable Gradient to provide researchers with the insights they need to build life-saving products for patients".

About Cone Health

Cone Health is a national leader in quality, service and cost. The integrated health care network consists of Alamance Regional Medical Center, Annie Penn Hospital, Cone Health Behavioural Health Hospital, The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital, Wesley Long Hospital, Cone Health Medical Group, MedCenter High Point, MedCenter Kernersville, MedCenter Mebane, Triad HealthCare Network, HealthTeam Advantage and various outpatient clinics and programs. More than 13,000 exceptional people provide exceptional care to the people of Guilford, Alamance, Rockingham, Forsyth, Caswell and Randolph counties.

Learn more about how Cone Health partners with emerging companies at conehealthventures.com.

About Gradient Health

Gradient Health is a medical technology company headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. They provide instant access to the raw and labeled medical images needed to train and validate technologies, getting more equitable innovations to market, faster. Gradient was founded to power better medical research by accelerating AI development.

Health innovators from around the world use Gradient Health's platform to improve their products, without compromising speed, quality of research or data privacy.

For more information visit gradienthealth.io

