The National Association of Broadcasters and NAB Show Celebrate Centennial Year

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters, and NAB Show, the preeminent global trade show driving the evolution of media and entertainment, are celebrating their centennial year in 2023 with activities, events and a commemorative website.

The 2023 NAB Show Centennial Celebration, April 15 – 19, in Las Vegas, commemorates 100 years since the first NAB Show in 1923 and offers opportunities for attendees, exhibitors and stakeholders to share their memories, participate in interactive engagements and enjoy exclusive onsite parties and events.

"This year marks our century-long legacy of advocating on behalf of America's broadcasters and driving global innovation and industry growth through NAB Show," said NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt. "We invite the entire NAB community, including broadcasters and content professionals from around the world, to join us for the Centennial Celebration as we honor our rich history, recognize our unparalleled impact and celebrate our next 100 years."

NAB today launched "Celebrating 100 Years," a comprehensive website that provides an interactive journey through the organization's history and evolution over the years. The site offers a timeline detailing landmark achievements, moments in broadcasting and at NAB Show, along with image galleries, broadcasters' stories and a NAB Hall of Fame, allowing visitors to learn more about the radio and television legends inducted throughout the years.

The organization also kicked off "Share Your Story," a community campaign, encouraging individuals to share special memories, serendipitous moments or remarkable stories about broadcasting and NAB Show. Contributors may include photos with their submissions. Stories may be submitted here.

Forthcoming NAB Show Centennial Celebration announcements will include registration incentives, contests, special events and activations, and recognitions of exceptional past NAB Show participation.

