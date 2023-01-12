Syska Hennessy Promotes Louis Curatolo to Chief Administrative Officer And Appoints Daniel Daragiu as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syska Hennessy Group, the international engineering firm, has promoted Louis Curatolo, CPA, from Director of Finance to Chief Administrative Officer, and appointed Daniel Daragiu, CPA, MBA, as Chief Financial Officer. Both executives are based in the firm's headquarters in New York City.

In his new role, Curatolo will oversee human resources, information technology, information systems, real estate and facilities, and will collaborate with Daragiu. Curatolo has more than 20 years of accounting and finance experience within the architectural and engineering industry, nine of which have been at Syska.

"Louis did a great job as our director of finance," says Syska co-president Gary Brennen. "He restructured and streamlined our project finance systems, budgeting process, and firm policies, all of which significantly improved our financial and commercial performance."

Daragiu has nearly 20 years of experience as a CFO for real estate and construction companies, both in the U.S. and in his native Romania. Before joining Syska, he served as division CFO for Engel Burman Construction Group on Long Island. Previous experience includes 10 years as the CFO of Danya Cebus, a subsidiary of Africa Israel Investments Ltd. In that capacity he spent seven years in Bucharest and three in New York City.

"Daniel's international expertise benefits us immensely," says Syska co-president Cyrus Izzo. "In recent years we have been expanding our geographic footprint, which now stretches across the U.S., the Middle East, and the Far East. Daniel's comfort level with global business and global accounting standards is a big plus in serving our many international clients."

Curatolo, a resident of Northport, New York, earned a Bachelor of Business Administration, Accounting, from Hofstra University in Uniondale, New York. He is a certified public accountant in the State of New York.

Daragiu earned a Master of Business Administration from Rutgers University and a bachelor's degree in accounting and management information systems from the Bucharest University of Economic Studies.

Syska Hennessy Group is a leading global, full-service MEP, information and communication technology (ICT), vertical transportation, and commissioning engineering firm. With more than 500 professionals across 20 offices, the company provides a full range of engineering services for projects of every size and budget. Since 1928, Syska has been designing smarter, safer, and more efficient buildings by integrating essential systems that respond and adapt to a changing world.

