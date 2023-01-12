Toolio Celebrates Powerful Product Enhancements, New Customers & Growth

Company Closes Out a Year Spent Supporting Retailers with Merchandising & Allocation

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toolio, a cloud-based planning and merchandising platform provider for the next generation of retailers, today welcomes the end of a strong year. Throughout 2022, the company invested in product improvements. One feature of particular note is its allocation module that gives customers full control of their inventory with smart insights to automatically assess replenishment needs. Toolio's SuiteApp also achieved " Built for NetSuite " status, helping organizations seamlessly leverage critical business information in NetSuite to manage end-to-end planning and merchandising processes. The company was further pleased to welcome aboard numerous marquee clients during the year, including NYDJ, Parade, Gym+Coffee, Betabrand and many more.

"Everything we've done this year has been with the intent of creating better opportunities and tools for retailers," Eytan Daniyalzade, co-founder and chief executive officer of Toolio. "From delivering our new store allocation module to giving customers the ability to generate POs directly from Toolio into NetSuite and beyond, we're proud to help them drive efficiency while saving time and money. We're looking forward to even more product improvements and growth in 2023."

Toolio's allocation module has been warmly received in the retail space. It offers omnichannel inventory visibility, enabling customers to track inventory, purchase orders and transfer orders by channel and location. It also helps reduce out of stocks and ensure that products are at the right place at the right time. The new module additionally increases productivity, automating transfer orders generation to prevent manual errors and free up time for more strategic activities.

"We've worked closely with the Toolio team on the allocation module," says Jenne Schwarz, Vice President of Merchandise Planning and Allocation. "We expect to see a huge boost in time savings, thanks to a team-wide increase in productivity. We're especially enjoying the store/item level allocation forecasting and assortment management aspects of the tool, and thrilled to continue using it to support our operations in the coming year."

