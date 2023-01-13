Anchorage Celebration to Bring Community Focus to K-12 Education and School Choice

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As families in all 50 states celebrate K-12 learning, Alaska parents, students, school board members, and community leaders will gather to show their support for school choice at the state's flagship rally on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Hosted by National School Choice Week and Brave Nation in collaboration with Alaskans for Choice in Education, the celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Sheraton Anchorage's ballroom.

Parents, students, and educators will join the celebration, exploring vendor booths, discussing Alaska's K-12 educational options, and raising awareness about learning choices from local public schools to learning pods. Guest speakers will include prominent Alaskans such as Kelly Tshibaka and Nick Begich, home educator and community activist Stephanie Taylor, teacher and parent Dawn Bockleman, and Brave Nation founder Leigh Sloan.

The event will also feature a performance by Ladies of the Pacific Dance Academy and honor winners of a student essay contest on what school choice means and why it is important for Alaska students. Free coffee and refreshments will be provided.

The rally marks the second year in a row that Anchorage families have come together for a large-scale celebration of school choice. The event is planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week (Jan. 22-28, 2023), which will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states, including school fairs, landmark light-ups, and student showcases.

"School choice is about empowering Alaskan families— to stand with them in support of the choices they make according to their values, their needs, and their lifestyles," said Leigh Sloan, founder of Brave Nation.

Alaska is a unique state both in its physical terrain and in its education choices, which include distinctive options such as homeschool allotments. Gov. Mike Dunleavy has issued an executive proclamation for School Choice Week in Alaska, noting that "we must exercise creativity in providing a multitude of excellent educational options for parents to choose from due to our state's unique geographical challenges."

The Sheraton Anchorage Hotel & Spa is located at 401 E. 6th Ave.

For more information, go to alaskaschoolchoice.com.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home schooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

