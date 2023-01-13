Families to Meet Local Educators, Celebrate Students at Public Charter School Fair

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of students, parents, and educators will kick off School Choice Week in St. Louis with student performances, robotics demonstrations, and new school discoveries at a school fair at the Palladium on Saturday, Jan. 21.

More than 24 local school options, from Montessori schools to language immersion schools, will showcase what makes them unique at the free public charter school fair. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., parents will meet with school representatives and learn more about the many unique and quality school options. Students will show off their school spirit with cheer, orchestral, band, and dance performances throughout the fair.

Besides highlighting local learning options, the community event will feature family-friendly activities and entertainment, including a dessert station, face painting, balloon art, a photobooth, and a raffle. Every hour, attendees will have the chance to win prizes like iPads, gift cards, and school baskets.

The fair is planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week (Jan. 22-28, 2023), which will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states. Additional flagship events in Missouri include a city-wide open house of schools in Kansas City and a virtual school rally in Jefferson City.

This event is hosted by the Missouri Charter Public School Association, which seeks to improve student achievement by increasing access to high-quality charter public education options throughout Missouri.

"Today, there are 33 public charter schools serving children from Pre-K through highschool in St. Louis, with a new media arts school scheduled to open in 2023. There is a rich diversity of educational models in our community and we are excited to help highlight these exceptional schools," said MCPSA's Director of Development and Communications, Edie Barnard.

"The charter school fair gives parents the opportunity to learn about most of them at one location. There will also be plenty of fun activities for the whole family."

The Palladium St. Louis is located at 1400 Park Place.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home schooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

