Travel Advantage Network Races to providing 1,000,000 vacations

GLEN BURNIE, Md., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 30, 2022, Travel Advantage Network (TAN) hit the milestone of providing over 750,000 vacations to its network of clients. Congratulations to our client Bob G., Client since September 2008, for being the client that hit 750,000. He and his family were visiting Tamarack Resort in Lake Delton, Wisconsin.

Travel Advantage Network has been providing vacations to clients since 1992 and offers client the opportunity to travel to over 75 destinations worldwide.

TAN's main mission is to provide vacations so its clients so they can make new memories and enjoy travel. TAN is now focused a race to 1,000,000 vacations for its clients. With the RevBoost Collective initiative, Travel Advantage Network is partnering with vacation rental managers throughout the United States to offer even more units to their clients to meet the high demand.

RevBoost Collective offers VRM's:

Guaranteed NET rental income

No marketing costs

No operations costs

Happy clients

The RevBoost Collective and Rental Revenue Lock programs offer VRM's and single home investors a boost in revenue they cannot always obtain in the rental revenue market. "The more our clients travel, the more successful TAN is. While the retail market may be cooling off, our clients are ready to travel, and we need inventory. It is an ideal time to create partnerships with VRM's that helps them with filling calendars and helps our clients travel more," said Scott Fasano, President of Travel Advantage Network.

