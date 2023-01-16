InventHelp Inventor Develops a One Step Yard Tool (CSK-308)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted a way to rake up my yard and have the debris cleaned up all at once," said an inventor from North Charleston, S.C., "so I invented THE YARD SMITH."

The invention is an efficient way to promptly and quickly collect leaves and other lawn debris. It eliminates debris from collecting in piles to be picked up and discarded as they go or cleaned up later, making it feel like a bigger chore. This provides the ability to easily keep one's lawn clean in a one-step process make lawn work more satisfying. Easy to use, convenient and efficient, the invention is effective and saves time and can be used by anyone who does yard work, such as homeowners or landscapers.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CSK-308, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

