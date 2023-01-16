NEXT WEEK: Delaware Families Seek to Boost Awareness of K-12 Options During School Choice Week

Delaware celebrates educational options and quality education during the annual School Choice Week

DOVER, Del., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delaware schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 75 celebrations of educational opportunity this month as traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning options, private schools, and home educators highlight their unique choices.

During the last two years, families and educators in Delaware have faced the academic consequences of the pandemic. A survey this month by the National School Choice Awareness Foundation showed that 53.7 percent of parents have recently explored or are currently considering new options for their child's education. During School Choice Week 2023, parents can learn about school choice and attend local events as they consider their K-12 options for the next school year.

The Nation's Report Card (NAEP) released in 2022 underlined the need to invest in quality education options. Delaware students experienced greater learning losses than the national average.

Across the country, parents can choose between traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, homeschooling, and newer options like learning pods or microschooling.

But education policies vary from state to state. Delaware has unrestricted open enrollment in traditional public schools. The state also has more than 20 public charter schools as well as public magnet schools. On the other hand, Delaware does not offer a statewide full-time online public school or any private school choice programs, both of which are available in a majority of U.S. states.

"Delaware families are more interested than ever in high-quality options that suit their kids' needs," said Andrew Campanella, President and CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation. "School Choice Week is a time to celebrate great schools where they exist, and to create new opportunities where they're needed in Delaware communities."

To download a guide to Delaware school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area or see celebration photos visit schoolchoiceweek.com/delaware.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, public charter, public magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

