NEXT WEEK: Louisiana Families Seek to Boost Awareness of K-12 Options During School Choice Week

BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 428 celebrations of educational opportunity this month as traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning options, private schools, and home educators highlight their unique choices.

During the last two years, families and educators in Louisiana have faced the academic consequences of the pandemic. A survey this month by the National School Choice Awareness Foundation showed that 53.7 percent of parents have recently explored or are currently considering new options for their child's education. During School Choice Week 2023, parents can learn about school choice and attend local events as they consider their K-12 options for the next school year.

Across the country, parents can choose between traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, homeschooling, and newer options like learning pods or microschooling.

But education policies vary from state to state. Louisiana open enrollment policies vary greatly by school district, but there are a large number of public charter schools, as well as public magnet schools throughout the state. Louisiana families can deduct nonpublic educational expenses from their taxes, and families with incomes below a certain level can qualify for state-run scholarships. In addition, families have the option to choose a full-time, online public school for their children.

"Louisiana students deserve a quality education at the school that suits them best, which is why school choice awareness is so important this January," said Shelby Doyle, vice president of public awareness at the National School Choice Awareness Foundation. "We look forward to increased information and opportunities for Louisiana parents as the state celebrates the Week."

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, public charter, public magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

