NEXT WEEK: School Choice Week in Nebraska Brings Hope, and Support to Families

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 175 celebrations of educational opportunity this month as traditional public schools, public magnet schools, private schools, and home educators highlight their unique choices.

During the last two years, families and educators in Nebraska have faced the academic consequences of the pandemic. A survey this month by the National School Choice Awareness Foundation showed that 53.7 percent of parents have recently explored or are currently considering new options for their child's education. During School Choice Week 2023, parents can learn about school choice and attend local events as they consider their K-12 options for the next school year.

Across the country, parents can choose between traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, homeschooling, and newer options like learning pods or microschooling.

But education policies vary from state to state. In Nebraska, parents have the opportunity to choose the traditional public school their child attends, thanks to the state's flexible open enrollment laws. However, Nebraska is one of just a handful of states in the country that does not offer public charter schools or a full-time online public school available to all students, but some districts offer an online option.

"Nebraska families deserve ample education options and the support and information to choose the best fit for their sons and daughters," said Shelby Doyle, vice president of public awareness at the National School Choice Awareness Foundation. "We look forward to seeing Nebraska families learning about their education options and speaking up about the importance of school choice throughout the Week."

