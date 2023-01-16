Royal Canin North America Announces Launch of SKINTOPIC™ to Help in the Management of Canine Atopic Dermatitis

Royal Canin North America Announces Launch of SKINTOPIC™ to Help in the Management of Canine Atopic Dermatitis

-Latest innovation is primed to become an essential part of canine atopy management-

ST. CHARLES, Mo., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Canin North America, a global leader in pet health nutrition, has announced the launch of SKINTOPIC™, a new diet for the management of canine atopic dermatitis, a chronic pruritic skin disease in which dogs are hypersensitive to environmental allergens. A recent clinical trial demonstrated that precise nutrition can reduce itch and medication reliance in the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The launch of SKINTOPIC™ will help support vets in achieving better long-term management and improved quality of life for dogs suffering from atopic dermatitis.1

Royal Canin North America launches SKINTOPIC™ diet to support dogs suffering from atopic dermatitis. (PRNewswire)

Dog owners most commonly recognize symptoms related to their pet's skin. In fact, one in every 10 dogs can be affected by atopic dermatitis.2-4 For veterinary clinics, dermatology cases comprise approximately 20 percent or more of a veterinarian's caseload.5 However, the diagnosis and identification of a correct treatment plan for atopic dermatitis can be difficult, and owners often visit a general practitioner several times before they are referred to a dermatologist. 73 percent of pet owners who visit their primary care veterinarian more than 3 times for evaluation of their pets' skin condition reach a tipping point of frustration.6

The launch of SKINTOPIC™ helps address an unmet need in canine atopic dermatitis. The diet features include support of sensitive skin, improvement of quality of life through itch management and support of a strong skin barrier and immunity.

"Royal Canin is committed to making a better world for pets by putting the needs of pets at the forefront of scientific innovation," said Jean-Lin Pelatan, General Manager, Royal Canin U.S. Veterinary Business Unit. "We are proud to introduce SKINTOPIC™, a nutritional solution for the management of atopic dermatitis, backed by robust science. We are confident this unique diet will help veterinarians provide better outcomes in atopy management."

SKINTOPIC™ is a clinically proven diet that promotes skin health in dogs and features the patented DERMAUXILIUM complex, a unique blend of nutrients and antioxidants to help support skin quality and coat health. In a clinical study conducted by the University of Zurich in 2022, after nine months on SKINTOPIC™, 82 percent of dogs required significantly less medication and 64 percent of dogs had significantly reduced itch.1

SKINTOPIC™ will be available in June 2023.

References

Watson A, Rostaher A, Fischer NM, Favrot C. A novel therapeutic diet can significantly reduce the medication score and pruritus of dogs with atopic dermatitis during a nine-month controlled study. Vet Dermatol. 2022 Feb;33(1):55-e18. doi: 10.1111/vde.13020. Epub 2021 Sep 20. PMID: 34545649; PMCID: PMC9292154. Scott D et al, in Muller & Kirk's Small Animal Dermatology, 2001 Olivry T et al. … Guidelines from the International Task Force on Canine Atopic Dermatitis, Vet Dermatol. 2010 Nuttall T et al. Canine atopic dermatitis –what have we learned? Vet Rec 2013 Hill PB, Lo A, Eden CAN, et al. Survey of the prevalence, diagnosis and treatment of dermatological conditions in small animals in general practice. Vet Rec 2006; 158:533-539. Hanna B. Earlier dermatology referral rewards primary care practice (part 1): easing client expenses and enhancing patient care. DMV 360, 2022.

About Royal Canin USA

Royal Canin USA is a leader in science-based cat and dog health nutrition. Founded by a veterinarian in 1968, Royal Canin has more than 50 years of experience in delivering individualized nutritional solutions. In collaboration with an expert team of nutritionists, breeders and veterinarians from around the world, Royal Canin places cats and dogs at the central point of the innovation process. The Royal Canin product line offers a range of diets based on size, age, breed, lifestyle and therapeutic requirements. Royal Canin diets are available at veterinary hospitals and pet specialty stores nationwide. Royal Canin is a subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated. To learn more about Royal Canin, visit www.royalcanin.com and "LIKE" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/royalcanin.us.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Royal Canin