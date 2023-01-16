Students to Rally in St. Paul to Celebrate School Choice, Commemorate National School Choice Week

ST. PAUL, Minn., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of energetic, enthusiastic, and grateful students will celebrate their love of learning next week at a unique, fun-filled rally in St. Paul. The event will be held on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Minnesota Children's museum (10 West 7th Street in St. Paul).

Hosted by individual schools from across the state and coordinated by Minnesota school choice leader Chas Anderson of Park Street Public, the event will include remarks and musical performances by students representing traditional public, public charter, private, and full-time online schools. Following the high-energy event, student participants will enjoy lunch and educational tours of the museum. The rally portion of the event is open to the press.

Organizers hope that as a result of the event, additional parents from across the North Star State will discover and explore the education options available for their children.

"For more than 30 years, Minnesota has been a pioneer in providing families with a robust array of public and nonpublic education options for their children. As a result, a record number of Minnesota families are actively choosing schools and learning environments that best meet their children's needs," Anderson said.

"Still, we know that there are so many parents across our state who still need and want information about the choices available for their children's education. There's no better way to inform parents than by inspiring them by demonstrating how school choice has changed other students' lives for the better, and that's what we are excited to do at this event."

The January 23 event is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week (NSCW), which will feature more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states to raise equal and positive awareness of the traditional public, public charter, public magnet, private, online, and home education options available for families.

In addition to this event, 376 public and private schools in Minnesota have registered to host independent events and activities during NSCW. These schools enroll an estimated 92,711 students across all grade levels.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, public charter, public magnet, online, private, and home schooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

