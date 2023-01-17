Involta Expands Executive Leadership Team with the Appointment of Carl Gordulic as Chief Financial Officer

Gordulic is Seasoned and Long-Serving Finance Team Member Who Played Critical Role in Carlyle's 2022 Acquisition of the Company

HONOLULU and CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Involta, an industry-leading hybrid IT, cloud computing, and data center services company, announces the promotion of Carl Gordulic to Chief Financial Officer. Gordulic played an instrumental role in facilitating the acquisition of Involta by global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG). The deal, which closed in 2022, has spurred expansion, investment and additions to Involta's leadership team this past year.

Carl Gordulic was instrumental in facilitating the acquisition of Involta by global investment firm Carlyle.

Gordulic has more than 25 years of experience in finance. For the last 15 years, he has held various finance and operations positions within Involta. In addition to the Carlyle transaction, Gordulic led the effort securing a new debt facility with TD Bank in 2020. He has also participated, led or contributed to several successful M&A transactions.

"Involta's leadership team has tasked Carl with managing the infusion of funds resulting from the Carlyle investment, and he has played an integral role leading our growth strategy," states Jim Buie, President and CEO of Involta. "We could not be more thrilled to promote such an exceptional leader with vast experience and strong financial acumen. It also highlights our brand promise of 'People Who Deliver' as it is always our intention to look internally when seeking candidates to fill leadership positions, and Carl was an obvious choice."

Prior to his tenure with Involta, Gordulic worked for Data Recovery Services, where he served in various roles, including Chief Financial Officer, President and Chief Operations Officer. The company was acquired by Involta in 2015. Gordulic graduated from Youngstown State University in Ohio with an MBA in Finance.

"The extensive experience gleaned in accounting and finance, as well as in-depth operational responsibilities over the past two decades have given me a unique ability to understand how issues and opportunities not only relate to finance but also impact the client," comments Carl Gordulic, Chief Financial Officer of Involta. "I thrive in challenging situations, and I look forward to taking Involta to new heights in 2023 and beyond."

About Involta

Involta is an award-winning hybrid IT and cloud-forward consulting firm orchestrating digital transformation for the nation's leading enterprises. Involta's ongoing mission is rooted in partnership. Its personalized approach identifies clients' requirements while earning their trust to ultimately deliver Superior Infrastructure and Services, Operational Excellence and People Who Deliver, keeping with the Involta brand promise.

Involta pairs strategic consulting with the unique ability to leverage owned data centers and infrastructure assets, empowering businesses with necessary security and reliability requirements. Its well-defined, rigorous process to deliver hybrid cloud, edge, consulting, and data center services have earned the company several designations, including a KLAS rating and review for partial healthcare IT outsourcing excellence. The company has also been recognized on several CRN lists and has been named one of the fastest-growing companies in America by Inc. 5000 for nine consecutive years.

