Lightwave Logic CEO Dr. Michael Lebby to Participate in the Laser Focus World Executive Forum

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Dr. Michael Lebby will participate in an industry panel discussion at the 2023 Laser Focus World Executive Forum, taking place January 30, 2023 at the Intercontinental Hotel in San Francisco.

Panel Discussion: Enabling Silicon Photonics Success

Date: Monday, January 30, 2023

Time: 11:15 a.m. Pacific time

Location: The Intercontinental Hotel, San Francisco, CA

Speakers: Dr. Michael Lebby, Jose Pozo (Optica), David Piehler (Dell Technologies), Peter Winzer (Nubis Communications) and Robert Blum (Intel)

In this discussion available for in-person attendees, Dr. Michael Lebby joins a panel of industry experts to discuss how the success of Silicon Photonics is based on the premise that it is a semiconductor technology, and hence it can be manufactured in volume by semiconductor fabs. In this panel discussion, the panel plans to address the manufacturing plans of photonic integrated circuits (PICs) by semiconductor fabs and how the photonic industry can transfer their processes to the semiconductor industry.

"I am excited to discuss how the continued forward momentum of electro-optic polymer technologies, such as ours, will enable scaling of PICs using silicon photonics for volume production by semiconductor fabs," said Dr. Michael Lebby, Chief Executive Officer of Lightwave Logic. "The Laser Focus World Executive Forum is one of the industry's premier events for senior-level executives, technology directors, and business managers from technology companies around the world, delivering an in-depth analysis of the global laser and photonics market. I look forward to joining this panel of industry experts and providing insights and updates to registered conference attendees."

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, lack of available funding; general economic and business conditions; competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints; changes in technology and methods of marketing; delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations; shortages in components; production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components; those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the company's control.

