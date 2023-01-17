Primrose Schools® Announces Dr. Amy Jackson as Chief Early Learning Strategy Officer

ATLANTA, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Primrose Schools, the premier early education and care leader with more than 480 franchised locations, has appointed Dr. Amy Jackson as chief early learning strategy officer. In this role, Jackson will provide strategic leadership, research and continuous improvement for the brand's proprietary Balanced Learning® curriculum. She will also expand strategic partnerships for research-based innovation to strengthen the exclusive, time-tested Balanced Learning curriculum, created from the best early education wisdom to help children build the foundation they need for learning and life.

Dr. Amy Jackson joins Primrose Schools as Chief Early Learning Strategy Officer. (PRNewswire)

Jackson is an experienced business leader and educator who has dedicated her career to ensuring children have access to high-quality early learning experiences and care. As chief early learning strategy officer, she will also expand strategic partnerships to facilitate thought leadership and advocacy to support efforts that support access to high quality early learning and care for all children.

"I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Amy Jackson to the Primrose community. Her expertise and experience in developing and leading research-based, innovative solutions for high-quality education delivery will help forward our vision to deliver the best and most trusted early education and care in America as our franchise system builds upon our momentum to expand Primrose Schools brand leadership and business growth," said Jo Kirchner, CEO, Primrose Schools.

Jackson joins Primrose Schools after serving as a senior leader overseeing multiple teams and strategic initiatives at Renaissance Learning and Illuminate Education. She has also served as an adjunct faculty member at Johns Hopkins University teaching Masters-level courses in education.

"I look forward to continuing the Primrose mission to forge a path that leads to a brighter future for all children through the ongoing development of innovative, unparalleled learning experiences," said Jackson.

Jackson began her career as an elementary teacher, and her experience also includes service as an educational consultant supporting instructional effectiveness and school turnaround. Amy holds a doctorate in instructional leadership, a master's in curriculum, a bachelor's in early childhood education, and will soon graduate with an MBA from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.

