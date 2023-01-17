SXSW Announces Finalists For 2023 Pitch Competition

Fifteenth Annual Competition to showcase 40 interactive tech startups within 8 categories

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference and Festivals today announced the finalists for the 15th annual SXSW Pitch event, happening March 11 - 12 at the Hilton Austin Downtown during the startups track of the SXSW conference. SXSW Pitch showcases 40 interactive technology companies within 8 distinct categories to a panel of industry experts, high-profile media professionals, venture capital investors and angel investors. The advisory board selected the most innovative startups from the 740 applications received this year.

"Since its inception, SXSW Pitch has been front row to some of the most ambitious startups from around the world, using creative ideas to change their industry's future," said SXSW Pitch Event Producer Chris Valentine. "We are thrilled to play a role in helping shape these early-stage ventures and connect them with the resources they need to thrive. This year's competition will be a representation of the incredible and innovative work being done around the world."

To determine winners, the 40 participating companies will present their pitch in front of a live audience to a panel of expert judges, including industry moguls like Stacy Feld of Johnson & Johnson, Jacqueline Jennings of Raven Indigenous Capital Partners, Mingu Lee of Cleveland Avenue, Trish Costello of Portfolia, founder of USA Networks Kay Koplovitz and many more. One winner will be awarded per category, and the most promising project will receive the Best In Show award.

Participating companies come from all around the world, with finalists this year representing Norway, Germany, London, Ireland, Brazil, Taiwan and United Arab Emirates, among others.

This year's event features startups within popular technology sectors like smart data, the future of work, world technologies, artificial intelligence and the metaverse & web3, which will include technologies that enhance the way people connect, communicate and share unique life experiences with those around them in a digital ecosystem.

The finalists of 2023 SXSW Pitch in each category are:

Artificial Intelligence, Robotics & Voice: Aiba Safety Platform (Gjøvik, Norway); Helios Life Enterprises (Saratoga Springs, NY); nSight Surgical (San Francisco, CA); Reality Defender (New York, NY); Wearable Technologies (Hartland, WI)

Enterprise & Smart Data: Allosense Dash (San Antonio, TX); Climatiq (Berlin, Germany); CreditRich (Washington, DC); FastForward, Inc (Kearney, NE); Optery (Walnut Creek, CA)

Entertainment, Media & Content: Alice Camera (London, UK); AudioShake (San Francisco, CA); ICONOME (London, UK); Imvizar (Dublin, Ireland); PentoPix (London, UK)

Food, Nutrition & Health: General Prognostics GPx (Boston, MA); The PherDal Kit (Dixon, IL); The ReBokeh App (Baltimore, MD); Reskued (Minneapolis, MN); Vistim Labs (Salt Lake City, UT)

Future of Work: Beams (Berlin, Germany); gigaroo (Austin, TX); lyga (Sao Paulo, Brazil); Reach Pathways (Chicago, IL); Yourco (Indianapolis, IN)

Innovative World Technologies: Eascra Biotech (Boston, MA); EverCase (Austin, TX); Laminar Scientific (Iowa City, IA); Reverion Power Plant (Munich, Germany); SXD Ai (New York, NY)

Metaverse & Web3: Boto.io (Lewes, DE); FLock (London, UK); hOS (Los Angeles, CA); OnChainMonkey NFT (Redmond, WA); Numbers Protocol (Taipei, Taiwan)

Smart Cities, Transportation & Logistics: AMA - Environmental Agents (Curitiba, Brazil); Carbon Reform (Philadelphia, PA); LAND (Cleveland, OH); Urban Machine (Oakland, CA); Zofeur (Dubai, UAE)

To date, 613 companies have participated in SXSW Pitch, with over 93 percent receiving funding and acquisitions in excess of almost $21.5 billion. Of these startup companies, 16 percent were acquired by Google, British Telecom, Huffington Post, Apple, Live Nation, OpenTable, Meta, Michelin, Constant Contact and Harmon.

The 2023 Pitch event will feature 20 companies on Saturday, March 11 and 20 companies on Sunday, March 12 at the Hilton Austin Downtown. A winner from each category will be announced during the SXSW Pitch Award Ceremony on Sunday, March 12 at 6 pm CT.

For a complete list of the 2023 Finalists, including alternates, visit: https://www.sxsw.com/pitch/

To learn more about the Startups Track, visit:

https://www.sxsw.com/conference/startups/

About SXSW

SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of tech, film and television, music, education, and culture. An essential destination for global professionals, the annual March event features sessions, music and comedy showcases, film screenings, exhibitions, professional development, and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. SXSW 2023 will take place March 10 - 19, 2023 in Austin. For more information, please visit sxsw.com . To register for the event, please visit sxsw.com/attend .

SXSW 2023 is sponsored by White Claw, Volkswagen, Porsche, Itaú Bank, and The Austin Chronicle.

Press Contacts:

Benjamin Perez

benjamin@sxsw.com

512-467-7979

Nicole Lombardo

nicole@calibercorporate.com

631-357-9593

View original content:

SOURCE South by Southwest