The HDBaseT Alliance Heads to ISE 2023 Bigger and More Uncompressed than Ever

OREGON CITY, Ore., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The HDBaseT Alliance, Pro AV's largest interoperable ecosystem, has announced its official plans for Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2023. The packed lineup of in-booth attractions will feature exhibits and live demonstrations presented by HDBaseT Alliance members across leading industry verticals, the largest ever assembled collection of HDBaseT Spec 3.0-supported devices, innovative proofs of concept from Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN), an exclusive thought leadership interview series, and an "installer skills challenge" complete with a chance to win prizes.

"This year we're back in full force at ISE with our usual uncompressed crowd-pleasers that the HDBaseT Alliance has come to be known for at our industry's in-person events," said Tzahi Madgar, President of the HDBaseT Alliance.

Once again, the Alliance's signature Power Wall headlines the booth's many activities, with upwards of 40 HDBaseT Spec 3.0 products expected to be on display from over two dozen members of the HDBaseT Alliance ecosystem.

"As market demand for HDBaseT 3.0 products and their ability to extend fully uncompressed 4K@60Hz 4:4:4, along with USB 2.0, Gigabit Ethernet, power, and controls up to 100m/328ft. over a single Category cable continues to grow, our members are answering the call. We have doubled the number of solutions on our Power Wall from ISE 2022 with plenty more to be found throughout the show floor." Madgar added.

Complementing the collection of Spec 3.0 products, the Alliance will also play host to a dozen exhibits highlighting the flexibility of HDBaseT connectivity by AViQ, AVPro Edge, CYP, HighSecLabs, Key Digital, Matrox, MSolutions, SCP, Simply45, Silvertel, along with a preview of what's next in Pro AV presented by Valens Semiconductor.

The diverse lineup of showcases will feature HDBaseT's ability to be tailored to fit any streamlined aesthetic as illustrated by AVPro Edge. HDBaseT's plug-and-play nature supporting BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) in unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) will be demonstrated by CYP and Key Digital. In the Secure KVM (Keyboard, Video, Mouse) space, the HDBaseT Alliance's newest member, HighSecLabs, will provide an up-close look at the industry's most advanced NIAP Common Criteria PP4.0 Certified and Compliant switcher. Furthermore, Matrox will demonstrate how to bridge HDBaseT and AVoIP with their award-winning AV networking solution including support of NMOS for HDBaseT end devices.

Plus, HDBaseT Alliance Co-Founder, Valens Semiconductor will offer previews into the futures of video conferencing and digital signage with four demonstrations showcasing the technologies leading the way forward, including Professional-Grade USB Type-C extension.

"With USB fast becoming the connectivity of choice, especially in the software-driven video conferencing space, HDBaseT is perfectly equipped to provide AV professionals with a simple Professional-Grade USB extension solution to both extend and power their USB devices up to 100m/328ft. over a single Category cable," Madgar continued.

Meanwhile, visitors to the Alliance booth will also be treated to a look behind the scenes at some of the hallmarks of HDBaseT interoperability, including the standard's Certified Product List presented by AV-iQ, along with the technology that makes Power over HDBaseT possible from Silvertel. Moreover, for showgoers interested in the latest industry developments, buzz, and trends, the Alliance will also host an exclusive daily thought leadership interview series conducted by Commercial Integrator Editor-in-Chief, Dan Ferrisi.

Finally, in building on its ISE tradition of providing fun and friendly competition, visitors to the Alliance booth are invited to take part in The Master Cable Terminator Challenge for a chance to win prizes from Alliance members MSolutions, Simply45, and Structured Cable Products. To participate, players will need to terminate a Category cable flawlessly and in the shortest amount of time. "With tens of thousands of AV professionals expected to be in attendance at this year's ISE we're looking forward a fierce competition so stop by if you think you have what it takes," said Madgar.

Join the HDBaseT Alliance Press Conference on February 1st, 12:00PM, Booth #2M650 for an up-close look at the latest cutting-edge solutions reshaping the video conferencing landscape in both corporate and educational environments.

