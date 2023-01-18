Inspired Spine Announces expansion to the Arabian Peninsula

BURNSVILLE, Minn., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After significant expansion within the U.S. Inspired Spine is taking it's Minimally Invasive life-altering surgical approach and technology to the Arabian Peninsula. In the first month of 2023, Board-Certified Neurosurgeon & Internationally Recognized Expert Neurosurgeon, Dr. Hamid Abbasi, is traveling to Muscat, Oman to train Sr. Consultant Orthopedics & Spine Surgeon, Dr. Ahmed Jahwari, in the Oblique Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion (OLLIF) procedure.

Dr. Abbasi and Dr. Jahwari during OLLIF Training Lab at Inspired Spine Global Headquarters in Burnsville, MN. (PRNewswire)

"Our technology is even more important in countries with fewer resources than the U.S., by reducing the time spent in the OR and in hospital, and reducing the risk associated with surgery, many countries can provide high end spinal care to patients who did not have options otherwise." explained Dr Abbasi Chief Medical Officer of Inspired Spine. "With 10 years of data collection of over 1600 patients and over 10 peer reviewed published studies, we have demonstrated the game changing nature of the Trans Kambin OLLIF technique" added Dr. Abbasi

Data shows that compared to Trans Kambin OLLIF, Open surgeries have 10 times more blood loss, 15-20 times more risk of infection and 3 times additional hospital stay. This significant reduction in acuity of care has shown in a study to be extremely advantageous to the health economy.

Trans Kambin OLLIF is one of the most innovative spine surgeries available for treating low back pain conditions which need fusion, including spinal stenosis, scoliosis, spondylolisthesis, herniated disc, degenerative disc disease, and more. OLLIF offers significant advantages in the ease and speed of recovery. This type of surgery has never been performed before in this region, but Dr. Abbasi is scheduled to perform 10 surgeries during his stay, in addition to hosting a lab at the Armed Forces Military Hospital in Muscat, Oman.

Oman is currently ranked 13th in the world for medical tourism. Dr. Jahwari believes that this innovative technology is exactly what the community of Oman needs. Bringing MIS procedures will increase the number of medical tourists, ultimately financially benefiting the country as a whole, as well as providing the people of Oman with alternative spinal procedures that have clinically proven advantages in effectiveness, safety, improved outcomes, reducing pain and recovery time. While in Oman, Dr. Abbasi will be meeting with another regional spine surgeon, Dr. Peter to begin plans to bring MIS techniques to the region.

Minnesota Based Inspired Spine is a total spine care provider with 3 Minnesota Locations in Alexandria, Burnsville, and Crookston dedicated to improving back pain treatment value and outcomes with minimally invasive spinal surgery technology.

If you have questions or would like to learn more about Inspired Spine, please visit inspiredspine.com or call 952-405-6714.

Dr. Hamid Abbasi from Inspired Spine training Dr. Ahmed Jahwari from Oman at Inspired Spine Global Headquarters in Burnsville, MN (PRNewswire)

Inspired Spine (PRNewsfoto/Inspired Spine) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Inspired Spine