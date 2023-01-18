King & Spalding Adds Global Investigations Partner Olivia Radin in New York

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- King & Spalding announced today that Olivia Radin has joined the firm as a partner on its Special Matters and Government Investigations team. She is based in the New York office.

Radin brings a holistic approach to assisting global companies in addressing their challenges by acting as a trusted strategic advisor, conducting internal and regulatory investigations and advising on remediation and compliance enhancements, as well as defending clients during enforcement actions and disputes. She represents clients in the technology, consumer, financial services, transportation and other industries across a broad range of matters involving significant global risks, including allegations of fraud, bribery, workplace misconduct, accounting and securities fraud, market manipulation, mis-selling and anti-money laundering violations. She has extensive experience defending clients before the Department of Justice, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, state attorneys general, the New York State Department of Financial Services, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board and other regulators.

"Olivia is a world-class lawyer, builder and leader who expands and deepens our global investigations and disputes capabilities," said Mark Jensen, leader of the firm's Special Matters and Government Investigations team. "She brings great entrepreneurial energy to our team and will be invaluable to companies in any sector facing enforcement and third-party scrutiny."

Radin joins the firm from Freshfields, where she was managing partner of the New York office and a member of its global board. She earned her J.D. from Columbia Law School and undergraduate degree from Harvard University, and she clerked on the Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. Prior to law school, she worked as an investment banker at Morgan Stanley.

"The impressive trajectory of King & Spalding, its government investigations team and its New York office, as well as its culture of collaboration and high performance, will help expand the ways I can serve clients with their investigations and disputes," said Radin. "I am eager to join forces with lawyers who share a holistic approach to assisting global clients with their complex disputes requiring an integrated regulatory, investigations, and litigation team."

About King & Spalding

