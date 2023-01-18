Supreme Golf Launches Free Tee Time Marketplace Technology For Golf Courses

Golf courses can now market to millions of golfers for free on Supreme Golf, Barstool Golf Time, and Golf Digest directly from their tee sheet

DALLAS, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Supreme Golf, a leading golf technology company, announced that golf courses can now market tee times to millions of golfers through their marketplaces without cost or requested price advantage. Proprietary marketplaces include Barstool Golf Time, a Supreme Golf and Barstool Sports collaboration, Golf Digest's Places to Play, Supreme Golf, and GolfBook.

Through Supreme Golf's marketplaces, golfers can find and pay for a golf tee time within seconds, no matter where they are in the world. No longer is there a need for golfers to visit multiple websites and search engines to find tee times at golf courses at their selected destination. Courses list alongside other courses to show available tee times and pricing.

Supreme Golf, Barstool Golf Time, Golf Digest's Places to Play, and GolfBook engage millions of brand-loyal golfers across demographics who book tee times and spend money on food & beverage. 85% of these golfers play golf when they travel, and 70% book travel specifically to play golf.

Supreme Golf integrates directly with a golf course's tee sheet, giving the course control over pricing, data, and promotions. Current tee sheet integrations include foreUP, Lightspeed, and ClubCaddie. All tee sheets are invited to integrate with the marketplaces at no cost, and Supreme Golf will complete the required integration at its expense.

Supreme Golf's trusted open marketplace technology is based on the National Golf Course Owners Association (NGCOA) guidelines for online distribution of tee time reservations issued in 2015 and endorsed by the PGA of America. Supreme Golf is an Executive Partner of the NGCOA.

For more information, visit courses.supremegolf.com . If you're listed on a third-party marketplace such as GolfNow and TeeOff, you already receive a complimentary listing as a benefit, so no action is needed.

About Supreme Golf

Supreme Golf connects golf courses to golfers worldwide, giving courses access to data, tools, and technology that maximize revenue and golfers the most extensive inventory of tee times from which to book and play golf. Supreme Golf provides integrated solutions for course owners and operators, including tee time distribution, public membership software, white-label marketplaces, advanced reporting, and consulting services.

