Tanishq intends to tap into the sizable Indian diaspora through its flagship store in New Jersey

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanishq, an Indian jewelry brand, today announced the launch of its first store in the United States. Senator Robert Menendez, Senior United States senator from New Jersey and Randhir Jaiswal, Consul General of India in New York, along with John E. McCormac, Mayor Woodbridge, Sam Joshi, Mayor Edison, Wesley Mathews, Choose New Jersey Inc., Vin Gopal, New Jersey State Senator and Congressman Frank Pallone, New Jersey, were the chief guests at the inauguration of the store.

Tanishq Showroom in Iselin, New Jersey (PRNewswire)

Tanishq, Jewelry Brand by the Tata Group, Launches first US store In New Jersey

The brand aims to meet the evolving needs of Indian Americans, who comprise 4.35 percent of the state's total population and are 387,000 strong. According to US Census Bureau, jewelry store sales were estimated at $33.2 billion in 2020, which was a 25% increase over the previous decade. Tanishq has been in the US market through e-commerce for over a year and has received positive community feedback. The launch is a part of Tanishq's retail business expansion strategy.

The 3750+ square foot, two-story showroom on New Jersey's Oak Tree Road, Iselin, offers 6500+ unique designs in 18 and 22 KT gold and diamond jewelry, as well as solitaires and colored stones. The store displayed its most recent collections at the inaugural event, including Color me joy, a cocktail jewelry collection, Romance of polki, Rhythms of rain, Moods of earth, and Alekhya. Tanishq is also offering a free gold coin* with jewelry purchase or up to 25%* off on diamond jewelry value as a launch promotion from January 18-22, 2023. *T&C Apply.

The chief guests were hosted by CK Venkataraman, Managing Director; Kuruvilla Markose, CEO, International Business; and Amrit Pal Singh, Business Head – North America at Titan Company Limited. "We are on a mission to establish Tanishq as a global brand, and our retail showroom expansion in the United States is a significant step in that direction. Tanishq has been balancing the elegance of tradition with the brilliance of modernity for decades and we want to bring it to New Jersey," said C K Venkataraman, Managing Director at Titan Company Limited, the parent company of Tanishq.

Kuruvilla Markose, CEO – International Business Division, Titan Company Limited, said, "Tanishq already has a significant online presence in the US market. The high demand and interest shown by the Indian American community encouraged us to have an on-ground presence for them. This showroom will have our latest collections and masterpieces designed to suit all jewelry needs of the Indian Americans."

The company launched its first international brick-and-mortar store in Dubai in November 2020. It now has eight international stores, seven in the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.) and the first in the United States of America. The company intends to collectively open 20-30 stores in North America and the Middle East over the next 2-3 years. While in India, Tanishq has a presence of 400+ stores across 240 cities and indents to add 100+ stores in the next year.

About Tanishq

Tanishq, India's most-loved jewelry brand from the Tata Group, has been synonymous with superior craftsmanship, exclusive designs, inimitable customer service, and guaranteed product quality for over two decades. At Tanishq, jewelry is not just a product, but a manifestation of artistry and our exquisite range of gold and diamond jewelry strikes the perfect balance between traditional charm and contemporary appeal. With designs that capture the beauty and celebration of special occasions, Tanishq aims to be an integral part of every woman's journey. Attesting to this commitment toward excellence, in 2019, Tanishq has been awarded the title of The Most Trusted Jewelry Brand in India by the Trust Research Advisory. Tanishq currently has a presence of 400+ stores and is India's most trusted jewelry brand with an extremely high brand recall.

Website: www.tanishq.co.in

Instagram and Facebook: tanishqusa

Contact Number: +1(848)999-2587

Store Address: Tanishq Showroom, 1429 Oak Tree Road, Iselin, New Jersey 08830

Media Contact:

Keeret Singh Heer

Keeret@thegutenberg.com

(917) 940-3294

Aditi Mallick

aditi@thegutenberg.com

Saumya Bharadwaj

saumya@thegutenberg.com

Interior of Tanishq Showroom in New Jersey (PRNewswire)

Tanishq logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tanishq