TRAVEL LIKE THE STAR YOU ARE WITH WEKNOWHOTELS.COM

Innovative new service pairs consumers with travel experts for access to accommodations and extras once only accessible to celebrity-level travelers

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for National Plan Your Vacation Day (January 31, 2023), WeKnowHotels.com announces its official launch, booking hotel experiences that were once beyond the reach of most people—for everyone, for the first time ever. WeKnowHotels.com connects its clients to curated accommodations based on specific needs and wants and helps secure desirable destinations and rooms, even ones with limited availability. WeKnowHotels.com ensures that its clients receive complimentary perks and amenities, all while providing expert counsel to guide in the planning of impeccable vacation stays at some of the world's most exclusive hotels. All of this at no additional cost to the consumer.

WeKnowHotels.com is laser focused on one thing: booking vacation stays at the world's finest hotels and resorts.

"We're excited to launch in time for National Plan Your Vacation Day, because while planning vacation is typically an exciting experience, the realities of today's economy, concerns over how to navigate in a post-Covid world and confusion over where and how to get the best possible experience at the best value may make people delay travel or avoid it altogether in 2023," said Sam Lieberman, CEO for WeKnowHotels.com. "We're here to help take the burden of finding the perfect accommodations at the right property for the right travel dates with the right amenities and extras off travelers' plates."

WeKnowHotels.com provides concierge-travel-level "ins" at destinations across the globe at no added cost to the consumer. In a recent survey, WeKnowHotels.com found that more than 50 percent of respondents (men and women ages 25-45 and 65+) believed that using a person or website that specializes in hotels delivers both a better deal and a more seamless experience.

"Our team has built elite partner status with top hotels and resorts, making WeKnowHotels.com ready to deliver right out of the gate. Additionally, WeKnowHotels.com is laser focused on one thing and one thing only: booking vacation stays at the finest hotels and resorts around the world," Lieberman continued. "Because this is all we do, we can provide a level of confidence that comes from decades of building relationships with the people on the ground at the hotels and resorts whose #1 job it is to treat guests like the stars they are—celebrity or not!"

According to a recent American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) survey, 55 percent of millennials are more likely to hire travel experts. "We are seeing today's savvy travelers wanting to have the control they get from booking directly, combined with the expertise and 24/7 service that comes with a travel agent. That's where WeKnowHotels.com comes in," added Lieberman. "We offer the individualized attention and expertise of a high-end travel professional, the service consumers want when travel plans are disrupted or they need advice or assistance at any stage of the planning or stay, and the relationships with our partners at the leading luxury hotels and resorts that will deliver the ups and extras today's particular travelers want most."

Consumers can register at WeKnowHotels.com to be connected with their hotel relationship specialist who can guide their accommodation booking at the ever-expanding list of highly-sought-after properties. "There's nothing more gratifying than helping a client have the exquisite experience of their dreams, and we can't wait to bring our decades of travel experience and deep property relationships to everyone looking for a great getaway in 2023," concluded Lieberman.

WeKnowHotels.com is an innovative service that provides exclusive access to seasoned travel experts with close relationships at the world's finest hotels. WeKnowHotels.com connects its clients to curated accommodations based on specific needs and wants, helps secure desirable destinations and rooms, ensures there are special perks to make the hotel experience memorable and valuable, and provides expert counsel, along with 24/7 support, throughout the planning, booking and travel process. Visit www.weknowhotels.com for more information and to start planning your next destination experience. Follow us on Instagram @wkhotels.

