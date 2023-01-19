Axxess and SimiTree Release 2023 Trends Report Studying 2023 Agency Strategies in the Care at Home Industry

Predominant Concerns Include Staff Retention and Regulatory Challenges

DALLAS, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent survey of thousands of home-based care providers yielded key insights into strategies and opportunities for organizations in the care at home industry. An analysis of the survey data is now available in the 2023 Industry Trends Report provided by Axxess, the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, and SimiTree, a premier provider of solutions for compliance, growth and profitability in the post-acute care industry.

Survey responses show organizations continuing to be challenged to do more with less. Post-pandemic work demand increases and new regulatory changes while addressing ongoing staffing challenges are the biggest barriers organizations identified in the survey. Best practices suggested in the report include:

Improve margins with operational changes.

Train and educate your staff.

Engage in detailed payer contract review during strategic planning

Assess key strategies that drive engagement and retention.

"While our industry is facing a number of challenges, this survey showed that recruitment and retention of staff, as well as reimbursement rates, are impacting the ability to provide quality care," said Tammy Ross, senior vice president of professional services at Axxess. "Leveraging staff training resources and smart technology to ensure a solid understanding of regulatory changes across organizations will be critical."

"2023, like any other year, presents its own unique set of challenges and opportunities for the home care industry," said Nick Seabrook, managing principal at SimiTree. "Organizations are still dealing with staffing shortages and regulatory scrutiny that threatens reimbursement rates and patients' access to care. Agencies that establish and execute a strategic plan to address the threats and opportunities are the ones that will position themselves for a successful 2023."

The 2023 Industry Trends Report includes key insights on specific survey questions, as well as additional best practices from Axxess and SimiTree experts to help organizations drive higher margins and retain staff. The report is available to download now.

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, providing solutions that help improve care for more than 3 million patients worldwide. Trusted by more than 9,000 organizations, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care and hospice providers to grow their business while making lives better. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

About SimiTree

SimiTree, a company that provides industry-leading, tech-enabled specialty revenue cycle management (RCM), coding, professional services, and talent management resources for post-acute and behavioral health organizations, was created by the merger of Simione Healthcare Consultants and BlackTree Healthcare Consulting in 2021. In 2022, SimiTree further expanded its RCM capabilities with its Imark Billing acquisition, and its behavioral health footprint with a strategic alignment with Infinity, a SimiTree company.

In addition to clinical, financial, and operational consulting, SimiTree offers a robust suite of outsourced services, including billing, coding, OASIS, Review Choice Demonstration (RCD) and Quality Assessment and Performance Improvement (QAPI), and revenue cycle management; executive placement, interim management, retention consulting and other talent solutions; mergers and acquisitions support; compliance assessments and risk mitigation plans; sales and growth training; and benchmarking and data analytics. For more information, visit www.SimiTreeHC.com.

