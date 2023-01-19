BetterCloud Appoints Erin Avery as Chief Marketing Officer to Accelerate Growth

Seasoned software marketing executive brings extensive go-to-market strategy and category-building experience to fast-growing SaaS management and security provider

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BetterCloud , the leading SaaS Management Platform provider, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of software marketing veteran Erin Avery as Chief Marketing Officer. Avery brings more than 15 years of experience building leading brands in high growth technology sectors. In this role, she will be responsible for creating and executing an integrated go-to-market strategy and rapidly scaling global brand and category recognition for BetterCloud.

"Erin is a brand innovator and world-class strategic marketer with the kind of energy and proven track record that we need as we enter the next chapter of our business," said David Politis, CEO, BetterCloud. "Her experience marketing solutions that meet the evolving priorities of the CIO and IT organization, as well as her expertise in brand and category building, will be of tremendous value as we continue to fuel our momentum. We are thrilled to have her on board as we drive towards fulfilling our growth plans for 2023 and beyond."

Avery's appointment comes on the heels of continued growth and momentum for BetterCloud. In 2022, the company announced a strategic growth investment from Vista Equity Partners , reinforcing BetterCloud's position as a leading SaaS Management Platform.

Throughout her career, Avery has led growth through transformation. Most recently, Avery was Vice President of Solutions and Product Marketing at Frontline Education where her leadership helped transform the company's go-to-market strategy. Previously, she led marketing for the Americas at endpoint management and security leader Tanium. Prior, she served as Senior Vice President at customer insights solution provider Vision Critical (now Alida) and served multiple roles at BMC Software where she orchestrated competitive positioning into the category of AIOps.

"SaaS is the answer to the future of hybrid work, which presents unprecedented opportunities, but also creates pressure for IT organizations," said Avery. "BetterCloud's vision, category leadership and unique approach to Zero-Touch SaaS operations is fundamentally changing the way organizations empower their workforces. I am extremely excited to work with this talented team as we unlock efficiency, security and agility for our customers and build value through growth."

About BetterCloud

BetterCloud is the market leader for SaaS Operations, enabling IT professionals to transform their employee experience, maximize operational efficiency, and centralize data protection. With no-code automation enabling zero-touch workflows, thousands of forward-thinking organizations like Block (formerly Square), Oscar Health, and HelloFresh now rely on BetterCloud to automate processes and policies across their cloud application portfolio. For more information, please visit www.bettercloud.com.

View original content:

SOURCE BetterCloud