ChartPath EHR Announces Enhanced Integration with PointClickCare

Medication reconciliation aims to improve efficiency and patient safety

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChartPath, the leading EHR solution for long-term and post-acute care practices, today announced new enhancements to its ongoing integration with PointClickCare, a leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful collaboration and access to real–time insights.

ChartPath (PRNewswire)

ChartPath has improved the post-acute care experience through an easy-to-use software that maximizes efficiency and profitability to give physicians more time to focus on care. Through its existing PointClickCare integration, physicians can directly pull patient demographics from PointClickCare into ChartPath and automatically publish complete notes from ChartPath to the PointClickCare patient record.

With the latest integration enhancements, users also can view the patient's medication list recorded in PointClickCare while documenting in ChartPath. This increased integration allows providers to save time, improve accuracy, and increase patient safety.

"At ChartPath, we understand the importance of connectivity between physicians and their patients' healthcare setting," said Buzz White, CEO of ChartPath. "Everything we do is designed to advance the standard of care through technology. We're grateful for partners such as PointClickCare who are equally committed to improving patient outcomes."

With the goal to create smooth transitions in and out of post-acute care facilities, ChartPath's EHR system makes the job easier for providers in skilled nursing homes, assisted living, home health, and rehabilitation centers. The intuitive platform is designed with patients in mind and fosters communities around healthy decision making.

"The PointClickCare Marketplace offers the widest range of integrated solutions available to the market," said Chris Beekman, Director of Marketplace. "Our partnership with ChartPath is further testament to our continually growing partner network and ecosystem, and the wealth of possibilities it provides our customers to extend their technology capabilities."

Robin Bauder, COO of Harvest Care, added: "We needed a system that was simpler and that could be applied uniformly across our agency. With a click of a button, encounter notes are seamlessly and easily published to PointClickCare."

Since its inception, ChartPath has grown to support over 250 practices, partner with more than 4,000 users, and has driven over 7 million encounters. To learn more about ChartPath, its unwavering mission and market-leading products, visit ChartPath.com.

About ChartPath

ChartPath is a custom-built EHR system designed for long-term and post-acute care (LTPAC) practices. Based in Austin, the healthcare technology provider develops tools to serve physicians and patients and ultimately elevate the quality of care. The frictionless software is easy to use – from coding and billing to patient management and RCM – underpinned by world-class 24/7 support. ChartPath's top priority is to maximize practice efficiency and profitability by reducing the time and energy clinicians spend on technology and process. To learn more, visit ChartPath.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ChartPath