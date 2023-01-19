Copado Wins Top DevOps Awards for CI/CD and Automation Solutions

The company was also cited as a Strong Performer in Continuous Automation Testing by Leading Independent Analyst Firm

CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Copado , the global leader in low-code DevOps, today announced it was named Leading DevOps Vendor by the DevOps Industry Awards and Best DevOps Automation Solution by the Tech Ascension DevOps Awards . These awards recognize Copado's innovation, leadership and achievements in solving critical challenges within the DevOps community.

Additionally Copado was named a finalist for Best Cloud Service in the Computing Technology Product Awards , for Leading Vendor in the North American Software Testing Awards , and for Best End-to-End DevOps Tool/Service and Best CI/CD Tool in the DevOps Dozen Awards . The company was also ranked #152 in the Deloitte 2022 Technology Fast 500 list , which honors the most innovative, fastest-growing public and private companies from all over North America.

Additionally, Copado was cited as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Continuous Automation Testing Platforms, Q4 2022 by Diego Lo Guidice. He noted in a recent blog that "clients recognize that testing takes a village, and enterprises need a consistent and high-usability testing environment that fosters collaboration among the business, technical testers and test engineers, and developers and product owners."

"Copado's ability to improve enterprise SaaS deployments with speed and quality has made it the choice for hundreds of businesses around the world," said David Brooks, Senior Vice President of Products at Copado. "We are honored to be recognized by so many organizations for our dedication to low-code DevOps innovation and transforming the software development process. For us, it is a testament to our team's commitment to providing faster, higher quality and more secure deployments to accelerate Salesforce releases."

About Copado

Copado is the leading DevOps and testing solution for low-code SaaS platforms that run the world's largest digital transformations. Backed by Insight Partners, Salesforce Ventures and SoftBank Vision Fund, Copado accelerates enterprise SaaS deployments by automating the end-to-end software delivery process to maximize customers' return on their cloud investment. More than 1,200 companies rely on Copado to drive digital transformation with speed, quality and value including Boston Scientific, Coca-Cola, Fair Trade, Linde, MassMutual, Schneider Electric and Shell. Copado processes over 50 million DevOps transactions per month and is rated with a 100% score on the Salesforce AppExchange. More information can be found at: http://www.copado.com .

