FORMER U.S. CYBERCOM OFFICER LAUNCHES THE WORLD'S FIRST THREAT EXPOSURE MANAGEMENT PLATFORM, SIGHTGAIN, TO ADDRESS THE CHALLENGE OF BALANCING CYBERSECURITY INVESTMENTS AND CYBER RISK.

Quantify business risk exposure, prove ROI of your security investments, and automate across compliance reporting frameworks.

FULTON, Md., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SightGain, today, announces the launch of the first Threat Exposure Management Platform to address the ongoing challenge of balancing cybersecurity investments and cyber risk against the dynamic threats we face. The platform focuses on optimizing the performance of your cybersecurity investment portfolio by testing your entire security ecosystem – people, process, and technology – against the threats you face. This milestone is a major step forward for SightGain in its mission to ensure that you are getting the security protection you deserve for the investments you've made.

SightGain's Platform marries IT and finance to solve the ongoing challenge of balancing investments and cyber risk

"SightGain proactively identifies gaps in our security portfolio and then enables us to evaluate the alternative investments that work the best for our context. SightGain is the only way to ensure that we are getting the security protection we expect for the investments we've made." Kevin Brink, Zero Trust Manager for Navy Federal Credit Union

This announcement comes in the wake of many recent initiatives by the company, including the rebranding of SightGain to incorporate our ethos in showing one of the most important benefits of SightGain; providing insight into what would otherwise have gone unseen. Revealing patterns within data or uncovering vulnerabilities that would have easily been missed. SightGain works like a black light, illuminating what's invisible but still in plain sight.

"SightGain is the world's first threat exposure management platform that cuts through the noise and proactively makes the unknown known — allowing you to directly measure and improve the performance of your cybersecurity investments against the threats they are supposed to stop." says Christian Sorensen, CEO & Founder at SightGain. Sorensen continued, "our platform gives – for the first time – the ability for security leaders to get the empiric evidence they need to cut through the marketing flooding the cybersecurity market to get the solutions they really need."

The SightGain team has recently accomplished incorporating the addition of automated Zero Trust, CMMC, and US Cyber Command Operational assessments, automated testing of top 10 exploits used last year, and the launch of the SightGain Reporting Server (SRS), which will support customers who need to deploy SightGain to multiple networks and/or business entities by providing a centralized location to aggregate data and report on it.

About SightGain

SightGain is the first technology of its kind that marries IT and finance for you to solve the ongoing challenge of balancing investments and cyber risk. By continuously proving and improving your cybersecurity risk management capabilities, SightGain enables you to make better decisions about where to invest your money, time, and resources. Our Threat Exposure Management Platform tests your entire security ecosystem – people, processes, and technology – so you can be confident in your ability to protect your business.

