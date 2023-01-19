LUXURY FASHION MOBILE GAME DREST APPOINTS GAMING AND WEB3 EXPERT HENRI HOLM AS CFO

LONDON, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DREST , the company behind the world's first luxury fashion and lifestyle mobile game announces gaming, tech and Web3 authority Henri Holm as its new CFO, as the company prepares for its next phase of worldwide expansion.

Holm has 20 years of international experience in the games industry, having worked with privately funded, venture capital-funded, and publicly listed companies, driving finance, business development and digital strategy creation. Holm brings a wealth of knowledge in scaling up multinational firms such as Fandom Sports Media, Nokia Greater China and Rovio Entertainment, where he oversaw the development of the Angry Birds franchise across Asia.

Holm will join the Executive Team and drive strategic choices as DREST delivers the second evolution of its core gaming product and pushes development forwards in the metaverse, aiming to become the leading creative platform for fashion, entertainment and lifestyle gamification.

Henri Holm, CFO DREST said: "I am thrilled to join DREST and be part of a deeply talented multinational team focused on creating innovative, exceptionally designed and inclusive gaming experiences. DREST is built by hand-picked industry experts from gaming, tech, luxury fashion and original content creators. I look forward to working with all and merging the creative worlds of fashion, beauty and lifestyle with the many possibilities of the metaverse."

Lisa Bridgett, CEO DREST commented: "I am simply delighted to team with Henri. He has so much successful experience in leading innovative gaming companies that have made smart resource allocation decisions - enabled for media, growth and the future. Henri's acumen will be invaluable as we enter a very exciting year for DREST."

Lucy Yeomans, Founder & Co-Chair said: "When we founded DREST, our ambition was to bring the worlds of luxury fashion, gaming and tech together. Henri's appointment is testament to this goal and to the hard work we put in bringing on board the best talent from across these sectors. Welcome Henri!"

Launched in 2019, DREST aims to open-up the often exclusive world of luxury fashion, making it accessible to everyone, everywhere. DREST offers players the chance to exhibit and improve their styling talent using the latest luxury fashion and beauty collections to style hyper-realistic avatars, combining gamification, e-commerce, advertising and data strategy opportunities. DREST provides a platform for user-generated content through its styling challenges, with the digital fashion assortment provided by FARFETCH as well as brands directly.

