Savills Launches in Montreal with Top Performing Industrial Team

MONTREAL, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Savills is expanding its presence in North America with the opening of a location in Montreal. Joining the firm are Brandon Allen, Erik Charton, Paul Fischlin, and Stéphane Robillard as executive vice president, Robin Blanchard as vice president, George Manousos as vice president and agency executive officer, and Antoine Dumas as associate. The team will specialize in industrial leasing, investment sales, and capital markets.

"Savills has strategically opened locations in key markets throughout Canada, and Montreal was a natural next step for our first location in the province of Quebec," said Vice Chairman Rick Schuham. "We have recruited the market's most seasoned industrial brokerage group to establish our location in Montreal. Bringing together this group of top-producing real estate advisors strengthens our ability to deliver market-ready solutions and services in North America and allows us to expand our geographical coverage into Southeast Canada."

Allen, Charton, Dumas, Fischlin, Robillard, and Blanchard join the firm from JLL, and Manousos from Cushman & Wakefield. In total, the team brings an average of 20 years of industry experience to Savills. In 2022, the team brokered over $800 million in real estate transactions across Canada, representing clients from across the industrial spectrum, such as cold storage, warehousing, port, airport, global infrastructure, distribution and logistics, flex space, land sales, and research and development. The team offers a wide range of real estate strategies, including tenant representation, landlord and vendor representation, built-to-suit consulting, and investment sales.

"The industrial sector in Montreal has remained resilient post-pandemic, with strong investment sales and leasing velocity," said Gregg Healy, head of Savills industrial services. "Montreal has a rich mix of industries, including life sciences, financial services, manufacturing, transportation, technology, and healthcare, that have continued to invest heavily in establishing operations in the market. We look forward to tapping into the new team's expertise to drive growth for industrial services throughout Canada."

With more than 40 offices and over 900 employees in North America, Savills provides local and international clients with a comprehensive and cohesive suite of services and solutions encompassing tenant representation, occupancy strategy and analytics, workplace strategy, capital markets, workforce and incentives strategy, labor analytics, and project management and additional areas of commercial real estate.

Savills helps organizations find the right solutions that ensure employee success. Sharply skilled and fiercely dedicated, the firm's integrated teams of consultants and brokers are experts in better real estate. With services in tenant representation, workforce and incentives strategy, workplace strategy and occupant experience, project management, and capital markets, Savills has elevated the potential of workplaces around the corner, and around the world, for 160 years and counting.

