Savvas Launches Magruder's American Government Interactive, the New "Always Up-to-Date" Edition of the Premier High School Program

The best-selling American government curriculum, along with the new Civics Interactive program, are uniquely designed to keep up with the changing times

PARAMUS, N.J., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking a groundbreaking approach to delivering government and civics curriculum, Savvas Learning Company today introduced two new, innovative social studies programs, Magruder's American Government Interactive and Civics Interactive, that are developed to provide students with the most up-to-date content and current events.

Savvas Learning Company introduced two new, innovative social studies programs, Magruder’s American Government Interactive and Civics Interactive, that are developed to provide students with the most up-to-date content and current events. (PRNewswire)

Magruder's American Government Interactive © 2023, the new edition of its premier high school program, is the first social studies curriculum in the country with continuously updated digital resources, complementing a foundational textbook. Civics Interactive © 2024, the newest and first all-digital civics curriculum in the marketplace, is designed to actively promote civic engagement for young adults in grades 6-12.

"The study of American government is not a static subject. What it takes to be an active, informed citizen is access to updated information that changes with each election cycle, policy change, and release of governmental data. This can make it time-consuming for teachers to constantly find not only the latest but also accurate resources for students," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "With these two interactive programs, Savvas is leading the way in delivering continually fresh and current content, helping students develop skills for an engaged civic life and enabling them to study complex issues — including those impacting their lives today."

With a focus on critical thinking and problem solving, Magruder's American Government Interactive and Civics Interactive help students understand our nation's founding principles and develop life skills for active citizenship. The programs are built on an inquiry model consistent with the College, Career, and Civic Life (C3) Framework for Social Studies State Standards. Students participate in real-world projects, analyze primary sources, and engage in constructive and collaborative action. Accessible on the award-winning Savvas Realize learning management system, these programs provide dynamic digital content and multimedia resources to make learning interactive, current, and engaging to students.

What makes Magruder's American Government Interactive stand out is that it combines the long-standing traditions of Magruder's American Government, a beloved textbook in high school classrooms for more than 100 years, with engaging current events interactivities to help students discover how government is found in their everyday lives. The student edition features an easy-to-read, magazine-style format with foundational information that is evergreen, such as the core functions of American government, while robust digital resources include regularly updated case studies, current events podcasts, and authentic government data for students to analyze.

"What I value about teaching with Magruder's American Government is that I can flexibly rearrange the topics to align with current events, like a congressional election or presidential year, without interruption to how the class progresses through the material. Rather than having a 'chapter 1-12' mentality, I can pick and choose the content for my class to keep my students engaged," said Mark Francis, the social studies department chair at Greenfield High School in California.

Francis, who has used Magruder's American Government in his classroom for many years and appreciates the program's "clear, well-organized, and easy-to-use" curriculum, said that incorporating continually-updated digital resources with the core textbook will provide even greater flexibility to customize instruction.

The other brand-new Savvas program, Civics Interactive, has been created to help middle and high school students develop important civic competencies and life skills needed to become informed, responsible citizens. This digital curriculum provides teachers with a toolkit of flexible resources such as interchangeable mini-lessons, topic videos, inquiry projects, and a wide variety of extension activities. Using a hands-on, skills-based approach to content, Civics Interactive makes theoretical concepts personal, real, and relevant for students, helping them understand how civics applies to their own lives.

"With its always up-to-date digital resources, Magruder's American Government Interactive is the last program a social studies teacher will need in their high school government classroom," Forsa said. "Along with Civics Interactive, these programs are essential curricula for helping students make connections between the role of government and current issues of the day, inspiring them to practice civic responsibility and community involvement."

ABOUT SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY

At Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design next-generation learning solutions that help prepare students to become global citizens in a more interconnected, digital world. To learn more, visit Savvas Learning Company . Savvas Learning Company's products are available for sale in Canada through its subsidiary, Rubicon .

(PRNewsfoto/Savvas Learning Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Savvas Learning Company