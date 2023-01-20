ALLEN MEDIA GROUP'S FREE-STREAMING SERVICE 'LOCAL NOW' LAUNCHES THREE NBC NEWS FAST CHANNELS

The Streaming App Local Now Expands Lineup with Three NBC News Content Channels: NBC News NOW, TODAY All Day, and Dateline 24/7

ATLANTA, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Allen Media Group digital streaming platform Local Now – the leading free-streaming service for local news and entertainment in America – is proud to announce the launch of three NBC News FAST channels to its channel lineup. In partnership with NBC News, Local Now has expanded its news and entertainment footprint by adding the following three NBC News FAST channels:

NBC News NOW, TODAY All Day, and Dateline 24/7.

Local Now viewers can stream the new NBC News FAST channels for free. NBC News NOW, the NBC News 24/7 streaming news network features the latest national and international breaking news and deep-dive reporting. The TODAY All Day channel offers TODAY Show favorites, celebrity interviews, show exclusives, food, recipes and more. The Dateline 24/7 channel offers viewers classic episodes, featuring compelling true-crime mysteries, powerful documentaries and in-depth investigations.

"Adding these three excellent NBC News FAST channels is another milestone achievement for Allen Media Group as we continue expanding the Local Now channel content," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. "NBC is an outstanding brand in both news and entertainment, so this collaboration is an obvious choice for Allen Media Group to give our viewers the ability to stream this amazing content for free, anytime on Local Now."

Local Now provides localized news, weather, sports, traffic, and entertainment, produced by various leading news organizations, in more than 225 markets across the U.S. It offers more than 450 free streaming channels, including a Local Now channel in every DMA in the country, as well as more than 18,500 movies, TV shows, and documentaries. The Local Now app is available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xfinity, Vizio, Samsung, Android and IOS devices. ( www.LocalNow.com )

ABOUT LOCAL NOW

The Allen Media Group digital platform Local Now is the leading free-streaming service for local news and entertainment in America, delivering localized content to over 225 markets in the U.S. and boasting an endless supply of movies and TV shows from Hollywood's biggest studios. It offers hundreds of live channels that feature an extensive roster of superstar talent and marquee content partners. Local Now's state-of-the-art streaming platform also delivers original local news, weather, and information, customized by market, so viewers can easily stay connected to what matters to them most. Local Now is available on nearly all platforms across OTT on connected TV, Mobile and Web. For more information, please visit: www.localnow.com

ABOUT NBC NEWS

More Americans watch NBC News than any news organization in the world. Its leading and award-winning television news broadcasts include TODAY, NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, Meet the Press with Chuck Todd and Dateline NBC. Additionally, NBC News produces The 3rd Hour of TODAY, TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Weekend TODAY and Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist, as well as primetime specials and breaking news reports. The rapidly-growing NBC News Digital Group, including its streaming news services NBC News NOW and TODAY ALL DAY, along with the SiriusXM TODAY Show Radio channel, provides continuous content to consumers wherever they are, whenever they want it. NBC News also operates NBC News Studios, a new unit producing premium documentaries, docuseries, select scripted programming, and content for emerging platforms, and the NBC NewsChannel affiliate news service.

NBC News is part of the NBCUniversal News Group, a division of NBCUniversal, which is owned by Comcast Corporation. For more information about NBCUniversal, please visit www.NBCUniversal.com

