INX ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF NEW BOOK, THE INX WAY

Written by INX's Leadership and Industry Experts, 'The INX Way' Details the Path to Building a Secure, Regulated and Prosperous Future With Digital Securities

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The INX Digital Company, Inc. (NEO: INXD, INXATS: INX, OTCQB: INXDF ) ("INX"), a broker-dealer and inter-dealer broker - offering the first-ever SEC-regulated digital asset trading platform for both cryptocurrencies and security tokens, announced today the launch of The INX Way. The book is a collaboration by INX's leadership and top legal, financial and regulatory experts, outlining INX's multi-year, multi-disciplinary effort to execute the first-ever initial public offering on the blockchain.

INX MAKES HISTORY WITH THE LISTING OF THE WORLD’S FIRST SEC-REGISTERED DIGITAL SECURITY, COLLAPSES TRADING FEES (PRNewsfoto/INX Limited) (PRNewswire)

In addition to detailing INX's journey, The INX Way is an informative guide to help educate market participants, legal professionals, issuers and investors exploring alternative investments on how to successfully participate in today's digital economy by leveraging security tokens and blockchain technology. The book offers a variety of success stories and case studies, as well as the following key highlights:

The rise of the "Insumer" and how digital securities can enable companies to create deeper, more engaging relationships with them.

The use of the security token as a post-bankruptcy recovery mechanism.

The democratization and simplification of the capital raise process for startups and other high-growth companies.

"The global economy is in the midst of one of its most transformational periods in history. The digitization and tokenization of the world's assets is both inevitable, with the blockchain and tokenization ecosystems continuing to impact industries from gaming and healthcare to finance to real estate," said Shy Datika, founder & CEO of INX. "During this evolution, INX has been in the trenches, doing the work alongside U.S. regulators, to increase access and opportunities for investors to participate in, and benefit from, the digital economy. Because of our unique perspective we decided to put it in writing in The INX Way. We hope readers learn from our experiences and transform that knowledge into actionable insight."

In 2021, INX became the first SEC-registered digital security IPO – closing with $84M gross proceeds from over 7,300 retail and institutional investors. 92.9M INX Tokens were sold in the IPO. INX continues to lead the industry in providing novel trading and capital-raising financial instruments to enterprises and companies worldwide.

For more information about INX and The INX Way, in a digital and hard-copy format, visit www.inx.co/ .

About INX:

INX provides a regulated trading platform for digital securities and cryptocurrencies. With the combination of traditional markets expertise and a disruptive fintech approach, INX provides state-of-the-art solutions to modern financial problems. INX is led by an experienced and dedicated team of business, finance, and technology veterans with the shared vision of redefining the world of capital markets via blockchain technology and innovative regulatory approach.

In addition to operating two regulated trading platforms for blockchain assets, INX's interdealer broker, I.L.S. Brokers, plans to offer non-deliverable cryptocurrency forwards to Tier-1 banks in the future. For more information, please visit the INX Group website here.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Disclosures

Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to regulatory developments, the state of the digital securities and cryptocurrencies markets, and general economic conditions.

The NEO Exchange is not responsible for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.‍

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.‍

