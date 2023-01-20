SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS ANNOUNCES TAX TREATMENT OF 2022 DIVIDENDS

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (the "Company" or "Sunstone") (NYSE: SHO), the owner of Long-Term Relevant Real Estate® in the lodging industry, announced the following tax treatment of the 2022 distributions to holders of the Company's common and Series H and Series I preferred stock.
Security
CUSIP
Ticker
Record
Payable
Total
Ordinary
Total Section
Common
867892101
SHO
9/30/2022
10/17/2022
$0.050000
$0.050000
$0.050000
Common
867892101
SHO
12/30/2022
1/17/2023
$0.050000
$0.050000
$0.050000
Series H Preferred
867892804
SHO/PR H
3/31/2022
4/18/2022
$0.382813
$0.382813
$0.382813
Series H Preferred
867892804
SHO/PR H
6/30/2022
7/15/2022
$0.382813
$0.382813
$0.382813
Series H Preferred
867892804
SHO/PR H
9/30/2022
10/17/2022
$0.382813
$0.382813
$0.382813
Series H Preferred
867892804
SHO/PR H
12/30/2022
1/17/2023
$0.382813
$0.382813
$0.382813
Series I Preferred
867892887
SHO/PR I
3/31/2022
4/18/2022
$0.356250
$0.356250
$0.356250
Series I Preferred
867892887
SHO/PR I
6/30/2022
7/15/2022
$0.356250
$0.356250
$0.356250
Series I Preferred
867892887
SHO/PR I
9/30/2022
10/17/2022
$0.356250
$0.356250
$0.356250
Series I Preferred
867892887
SHO/PR I
12/30/2022
1/17/2023
$0.356250
$0.356250
$0.356250
For stockholders whose shares are held through a bank, broker or nominee, questions regarding the dividend should be directed to the applicable bank, broker or nominee. For registered stockholders, questions regarding the dividend should be directed to Sunstone's transfer agent: Shareholder Services at American Stock Transfer and Trust Company at (718) 921-8124 or toll free at (800) 937-5449.
Shareholders are encouraged to consult with a personal tax advisor regarding their specific tax treatment of the Company's distributions.
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT"). Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®. For further information, please visit Sunstone's website at www.sunstonehotels.com. The Company's website is provided as a reference only and any information on the website is not incorporated by reference in this release.
