C & C Heating & Air Conditioning wants to help homeowners be more energy efficient in 2023

The Detroit-area home services company offers tips to help residents lower their utility bills and protect the environment

DETROIT, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With higher energy costs driving up utility bills, C & C Heating & Air Conditioning, a leading Detroit-area heating and cooling company, offers some tips that not only save homeowners money but also better protect the environment.

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning offers tips to help homeowners lower their utility bills and protect the environment this winter. (PRNewswire)

"Heating costs have risen by as much as 8% in Detroit over last winter," said Dayna Hottle, general manager of C & C Heating and Air Conditioning. "But there are some things homeowners can do to make their HVAC systems more efficient in both winter and summer to help reduce their utility bills. And, the good thing is that many of these tips are also good for the environment. It's a win-win."

Hottle said homeowners can do the following to improve their home's carbon footprint in 2023:

Replace or maintain the HVAC system. Homeowners with HVAC systems that are more than 15 years old should consider replacing their system with a newer, more energy-efficient model. If the system is still relatively new, homeowners should have their HVAC system tuned up at least once a year to achieve maximum efficiency. Change the HVAC system filter regularly. A dirty filter can cause the system to perform poorly. Changing the filter based on the manufacturer's recommendations, or more often if the system runs more frequently, can improve the heating and cooling system's efficiency. Use low-flow showerheads and toilets. Homeowners can limit their water use by installing low-flow showerheads and toilets. Low-flow showerheads use 60% less water a month while low-flow toilets save nearly 13,000 gallons of water per year. Purchase energy-efficient appliances. Replacing older refrigerators, ovens, washing machines and dishwashers with ENERGY STAR-approved appliances can also help homeowners save on their utility bills. Switch to LED lighting. LED bulbs not only use up to 90% less energy than traditional incandescent bulbs, they also last longer. LEDs now come in cool and warm shades and offer as much variety as their incandescent counterparts.

"In some cases, homeowners may need to spend more money in initial outlay to save money in the long run, but, since furnaces and appliances do eventually wear out, the initial purchase price is something you may have budgeted for anyway," Hottle said. "Whether your goal is to be more eco-friendly or save on your utility bill, by making a few changes in your home, you can accomplish both."

For more information about C & C Heating & Air Conditioning, call (586) 439-3319.

About C & C Heating & Air Conditioning

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning is a Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than six decades of expertise in installing and servicing all makes and models of heating and cooling equipment. Their technicians are highly trained and qualified and undergo annual background checks, random drug testing, extensive technical and customer service training and are North American Technician Excellence (NATE) certified. Services include HVAC maintenance and repair, duct cleaning, whole-home air filtration systems, indoor air quality systems and comprehensive maintenance agreements. For more information, call C & C Heating & Air Conditioning at (586) 439-3319 or visit their website at https://candcheat.com/

