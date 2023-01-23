FirstEnergy Upgrades Transmission Line in Eastern Ohio

Work is first phase of project to enhance grid reliability for electric customers

AKRON, Ohio, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Transmission Systems, Inc. (ATSI), a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), has completed a 13-mile upgrade to a high-voltage transmission line in Carroll and Columbiana counties in eastern Ohio. The first phase of a larger 64-mile transmission line project, the upgraded segment will enhance service reliability for customers in eastern Ohio, strengthen system resiliency and accommodate increasing demand for electricity in the future.

Approximately $39 million was invested to replace wood pole structures with new steel structures along the 13-mile segment and install larger wires that can carry more current and accommodate greater customer electricity demand. The rebuilt section of 138-kilovolt transmission line spans the West Township area of Columbiana County and the August Township and Washington Township areas of Carroll County.

The segment was completed in late December and is the first in a series of projects that will rebuild 64 miles of transmission line over the next few years between substations in Columbiana and Belmont counties in Ohio. Work is expected to begin this month on a nine-mile segment located in Perry Township in Carroll County and Rumley Township and Archer Township in Harrison County.

"Rebuilding and fortifying this line with new infrastructure strengthens our transmission system and reflects our commitment to providing safe and reliable service to customers in southeast Ohio," said Carl Bridenbaugh, FirstEnergy's vice president of Transmission.

The project is part of Energizing the Future, a multi-year initiative designed to upgrade FirstEnergy's transmission system with advanced equipment and technologies that will reinforce the power grid and help reduce the frequency and duration of customer outages. Since 2014, FirstEnergy has upgraded or replaced existing power lines, incorporated smart technology into the grid and upgraded dozens of substations with new equipment and enhanced security features. Through 2021, FirstEnergy has invested $9 billion in the Energizing the Future initiative.

ATSI provides transmission services in Ohio and in the western portion of Pennsylvania and owns or maintains more than 8,100 miles of transmission lines, substations and other facilities.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

