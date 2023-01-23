Advertise
SKF to publish full-year results on 2 February

Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF will publish its full-year results for 2022 on 2 February 2023 at approximately 08:00 (CET).

Investors, analysts and media are invited to join a webcast, which will be held in English, at 09:00 (CET).

To join the webcast, please login at least 10 minutes before the start using the below link or phone numbers.

Link to web event: https://www.investis-live.com/skf/63ca89a8dfe1c21200436f13/bqyt

Sweden   +46 10 884 80 16
UK / International   +44 20 3936 2999
Passcode:   330094

All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group's IR website: https://investors.skf.com/en/reports-and-presentations

Media: To book interviews with Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO, or Niclas Rosenlew, CFO, after the webcast, please contact Carl Bjernstam on carl.bjernstam@skf.com.

Aktiebolaget SKF
 (publ)

For further information, please contact: PRESS: Theo Kjellberg, Director, Press Relations
tel: 46 31 337 6576, mobile: 46 725-776576, e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
Patrik Stenberg, 46 31-337 2104; 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3701242/1795652.pdf

20230123 SKF to publish full-year results on 2 February

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skf-to-publish-full-year-results-on-2-february-301727863.html

SOURCE SKF

