Columbia Banking System Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results and Quarterly Cash Dividend

Notable Items for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022

Record full year net income of $250.2 million and diluted earnings per share of $3.20

Record quarterly net income of $68.9 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.88 , which included a $0.05 per share reduction stemming from merger-related expenses

Net interest margin of 3.64%, an increase of 17 basis points from the linked quarter

Fourth quarter loan production of $402.5 million and full year production of $2.20 billion

Nonperforming assets to period-end assets ratio of 0.07%

Expect to close the merger with Umpqua Holdings after close of business on February 28, 2023 , subject to the satisfaction of closing conditions

Regular cash dividend declared of $0.30 per share

TACOMA, Wash, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) ("Columbia", "we" or "us"), the parent company of Columbia Bank (the "Bank"), announced record earnings for the fourth quarter of $68.9 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.88. Clint Stein, President and Chief Executive Officer said today upon the release of Columbia's earnings, "Words cannot describe how proud I am of what our team accomplished in 2022. Their determination and commitment to our stakeholders resulted in record performance for the quarter and year while preparing for our transformative merger with Umpqua Holdings." He continued, "Record annual and quarterly revenue and earnings reflect the continued energy, commitment and discipline of our bankers on our frontline and in our back office as they continue to concentrate on doing what is best for our customers and communities over the long term."

Balance Sheet

Total assets at December 31, 2022 were $20.27 billion, a decrease of $139.5 million from the linked quarter. Loans were $11.61 billion, down $81.3 million from September 30, 2022, mainly attributable to loan payments partially offset by loan originations of $402.5 million. Debt securities in total were $6.62 billion, a decrease of $156.2 million from $6.78 billion at September 30, 2022 substantially driven by maturities and repayments partially offset by fair value movement related to the available-for-sale portfolio. Total deposits at December 31, 2022 were $16.71 billion, a decrease of $1.23 billion from September 30, 2022. The deposit mix remained consistent from September 30, 2022 with 50% noninterest-bearing and 50% interest-bearing.

Chris Merrywell, Columbia's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, stated, "While loans declined slightly during the quarter from normal seasonality, loan growth for the year was strong and the overall loan portfolio yield rose as we selectively considered the long-term impact of deals in our pipeline." He continued, "We continue to focus on the whole client relationship including loans, deposits and investments."

Income Statement

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $166.7 million, an increase of $4.2 million from the linked quarter and an increase of $21.2 million from the prior-year period. The increase from the linked quarter was primarily due to higher loan interest income as a result of increased average rates partially offset by lower interest income from securities due to decreased average balances. In addition, there was higher interest expense due to increased average balances and higher rates of FHLB advances and increased deposit interest expense driven by higher average rates. The increase in net interest income from the prior-year period was mainly due to higher interest income from loans partially offset by higher deposit interest expense due to higher average rates, increased average balances of FHLB advances and lower interest income from securities. For additional information regarding net interest income, see the "Net Interest Margin" section and the "Average Balances and Rates" tables.

Provision for Credit Losses

Columbia recorded a $2.4 million provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to a $5.3 million provision for the linked quarter and an $11.1 million provision for the comparable quarter in 2021. The provision for credit losses was mainly due to a less favorable economic forecast.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $23.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of $3.3 million from the linked quarter and a decrease of $909 thousand from the fourth quarter of 2021. The linked quarter decrease was primarily due to a $3.7 million gain from the sale-leaseback of owned real estate recorded in the prior period partially offset by current quarter bank owned life insurance gains of $354 thousand. The decrease in noninterest income during the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the same quarter in 2021 was mainly due to lower loan revenue, principally a result of lower mortgage banking revenue and loan-related fees. This was partially offset by higher financial services revenue and increased deposit account and treasury management fees.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $100.5 million, a decrease of $941 thousand compared to the third quarter of 2022. Total merger-related expenses for the quarter were $4.9 million, which compares to the linked quarter of $3.2 million. The largest contributor to the decrease in noninterest expense was related to lower net loan expenses and lower compensation and employee benefits driven by decreased incentive expense. This was partially offset by increased merger-related data processing and legal expenses incurred during the quarter. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, noninterest expense decreased $2.1 million, mostly attributable to a decrease in merger-related compensation and employee benefit expenses related to our fourth quarter 2021 acquisition of Bank of Commerce Holdings. Decreased merger-related expenses also contributed to the decrease from the prior-year period.

The provision for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments, a component of other noninterest expense, for the periods indicated are as follows:





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

























(in thousands) Provision (recapture) for credit losses on unfunded

loan commitments

$ (500)

$ (500)

$ (2,000)

$ (500)

$ 200

Net Interest Margin

Columbia's net interest margin (tax equivalent) for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 3.64%, an increase of 17 basis points from the linked quarter and an increase of 59 basis points from the prior-year period. The increase in the net interest margin (tax equivalent) compared to the linked quarter and prior-year period was predominantly driven by higher average loan rates and a stronger earning assets mix. This was partially offset by a shift in the funding mix from deposits to higher-costing FHLB advances. The average cost of total deposits for the quarter was 18 basis points compared to 10 basis points for the linked quarter. The increase was predominantly related to higher rates associated with public funds deposits and money market accounts. For additional information regarding net interest margin, see the "Average Balances and Rates" tables.

Columbia's operating net interest margin (tax equivalent)1 was 3.67% for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 17 basis points from the linked quarter and an increase of 59 basis points from the prior-year period. The increase in the operating net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the linked quarter and the prior-year period were both due to higher average loan rates and a stronger earning assets mix partially offset by a higher-costing funding mix as noted above.

Aaron James Deer, Columbia's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, said, "Our margin benefited from the continued impact of rising rates on the loan portfolio, which was partly offset by the impact of the shift in funding mix from deposits to higher-costing borrowings." He continued, "Our cost of funds is still among the lowest in the industry on the strength of our low-cost, relationship-focused deposit base."

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.07% at December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022. Total nonperforming assets decreased $44 thousand from the linked quarter, primarily due to decreases in commercial business, commercial real estate and other consumer nonaccrual loans, nearly offset by increases in agriculture and one-to-four family residential real estate nonaccrual loans.

The following table sets forth information regarding nonaccrual loans and total nonperforming assets:





December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

















(in thousands) Nonaccrual loans:











Commercial loans:











Commercial real estate

$ 3,244

$ 3,431

$ 1,872 Commercial business

5,133

7,181

13,321 Agriculture

4,367

2,179

5,396 Consumer loans:











One-to-four family residential real estate

685

602

2,433 Other consumer

12

92

19 Total nonaccrual loans

13,441

13,485

23,041 OREO and other personal property owned

—

—

381 Total nonperforming assets

$ 13,441

$ 13,485

$ 23,422

Nonperforming assets to total loans were 0.12% at December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022.

The following table provides an analysis of the Company's allowance for credit losses:





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

























(in thousands) Beginning balance

$ 154,871

$ 149,935

$ 142,785

$ 155,578

$ 149,140 Initial ACL recorded for PCD loans acquired during the period

—

—

2,616

—

2,616 Charge-offs:



















Commercial loans:



















Commercial real estate

—

—

(728)

(299)

(1,044) Commercial business

(89)

(296)

(871)

(2,108)

(6,364) Agriculture

(69)

(706)

(200)

(799)

(322) Consumer loans:



















One-to-four family residential real estate

—

—

(24)

(3)

(170) Other consumer

(322)

(430)

(355)

(1,240)

(1,163) Total charge-offs

(480)

(1,432)

(2,178)

(4,449)

(9,063) Recoveries:



















Commercial loans:



















Commercial real estate

35

11

63

207

633 Commercial business

613

482

446

2,183

4,862 Agriculture

622

98

332

869

355 Construction

234

9

18

387

593 Consumer loans:



















One-to-four family residential real estate

27

331

150

943

907 Other consumer

116

187

246

770

735 Total recoveries

1,647

1,118

1,255

5,359

8,085 Net (charge-offs) recoveries

1,167

(314)

(923)

910

(978) Provision for credit losses

2,400

5,250

11,100

1,950

4,800 Ending balance

$ 158,438

$ 154,871

$ 155,578

$ 158,438

$ 155,578

The allowance for credit losses to period-end loans was 1.36% at December 31, 2022 compared to 1.32% at September 30, 2022. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses to period-end loans2 was 1.37% at December 31, 2022 compared to 1.33% at September 30, 2022.

Organizational Update

Umpqua Merger

On January 9, 2023, we announced that we had received approval of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") related to the merger with Umpqua Holdings Corporation, the final outstanding regulatory approval necessary to complete the transaction, and the deal is expected to close after close of business on February 28, 2023 with a core-system conversion anticipated soon thereafter. "The dedication and perseverance of each and every one of our associates over the past 15 months as they worked to build on the existing relationships while simultaneously supporting and executing merger integration planning efforts has been outstanding," said Clint Stein. He continued, "Every single associate has contributed, and I could not be more confident in what we will accomplish as we work to serve all of our clients and communities as a premier western regional bank."

Warm Hearts

The 2022 "Warm Hearts Winter Drive" to end homelessness raised $278 thousand in the fourth quarter, bringing our eight-year drive total to $2.1 million. Funds raised this year benefited nearly 70 shelters across the Columbia Bank footprint. "The commitment and passion of our associates and clients to help families struggling with homelessness during the difficult winter months is inspiring," said David Moore Devine, Chief Marketing and Experience Officer. He continued, "It has been especially gratifying to see our associates' care, focus and dedication to supporting the drive and their communities notwithstanding responsibilities associated with the merger and other activities."

Cash Dividend Announcement

Columbia will pay a regular cash dividend of $0.30 per common share on February 21, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 6, 2023.

Conference Call Information

Columbia's management will discuss the fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results on a conference call scheduled for Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time (2:00 p.m. ET). Interested parties may register for the call to receive dial-in details and their own unique PIN using the following link:

Alternatively, the webcast can be joined by using the following link:

A replay of the webcast will be accessible beginning Wednesday, January 25, 2023 using the link below:

About Columbia

Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) is the holding company of Columbia Bank, a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank with offices in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, Utah, and Arizona. The bank has been named one of Puget Sound Business Journal's "Washington's Best Workplaces," more than 10 times. Columbia was named on the Forbes 2022 list of "America's Best Banks" marking 11 consecutive years on the publication's list of top financial institutions.

More information about Columbia can be found on its website at www.columbiabank.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, descriptions of Columbia's management's expectations regarding future events and developments such as future operating results, growth in loans and deposits, continued success of Columbia's style of banking and the strength of the local economy as well as the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Columbia's business, operations, financial performance and prospects. The words "will," "believe," "expect," "intend," "should," and "anticipate" or the negative of these words or words of similar construction are intended in part to help identify forward-looking statements. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. In addition to discussions about risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in Columbia's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Company's website at www.columbiabank.com , including the "Risk Factors," "Business" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of our annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q (as applicable), factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, the following:

national and global economic conditions could be less favorable than expected or could have a more direct and pronounced effect on us than expected and adversely affect our ability to continue internal growth and maintain the quality of our earning assets;

the markets where we operate and make loans could face challenges;

the risks presented by the economy, which could adversely affect credit quality, collateral values, including real estate collateral, investment values, liquidity and loan originations and loan portfolio delinquency rates;

continued increases in inflation, and the risk that information may differ, possibly materially, from expectations, and actions taken by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System in response to inflation and their potential impact on economic conditions including the possibility of a recession or economic downturn;

risks related to the proposed merger with Umpqua including, among others, (i) failure to complete the merger with Umpqua or unexpected delays related to the merger or either party's inability to satisfy other closing conditions required to complete the merger, (ii) certain restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction with Umpqua that may impact the parties' ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions, (iii) diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities, (iv) cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, (v) the integration of each party's management, personnel and operations will not be successfully achieved or may be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected, (vi) deposit attrition, customer or employee loss and/or revenue loss as a result of the proposed merger, and (vii) expenses related to the proposed merger being greater than expected;

the efficiencies and enhanced financial and operating performance we expect to realize from investments in personnel, acquisitions and infrastructure may not be realized;

the ability to successfully integrate future acquired entities;

interest rate changes could significantly reduce net interest income and negatively affect asset yields and funding sources;

the effect of the discontinuation or replacement of LIBOR;

results of operations following strategic expansion, including the impact of acquired loans on our earnings, could differ from expectations;

changes in the scope and cost of FDIC insurance and other coverages;

changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies could materially affect our financial statements and how we report those results, and expectations and preliminary analysis relating to how such changes will affect our financial results could prove incorrect;

changes in laws and regulations affecting our businesses, including changes in the enforcement and interpretation of such laws and regulations by applicable governmental and regulatory agencies;

increased competition among financial institutions and nontraditional providers of financial services;

continued consolidation in the financial services industry resulting in the creation of larger financial institutions that have greater resources could change the competitive landscape;

the goodwill we have recorded in connection with acquisitions could become impaired, which may have an adverse impact on our earnings and capital;

our ability to identify and address cyber-security risks, including security breaches, "denial of service attacks," "hacking" and identity theft;

any material failure or interruption of our information and communications systems;

inability to keep pace with technological changes;

our ability to effectively manage credit risk, interest rate risk, market risk, operational risk, legal risk, liquidity risk and regulatory and compliance risk;

failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures;

the effect of geopolitical instability, including wars, conflicts and terrorist attacks, including the impacts of Russia's invasion of Ukraine ;

our profitability measures could be adversely affected if we are unable to effectively manage our capital;

the risks from climate change and its potential to disrupt our business and adversely impact the operations and creditworthiness of our customers;

natural disasters, including earthquakes, tsunamis, flooding, fires and other unexpected events;

the effect of COVID-19 and other infectious illness outbreaks that may arise in the future, which has created significant impacts and uncertainties in U.S. and global markets;

changes in governmental policy and regulation, including measures taken in response to economic, business, political and social conditions, including with regard to COVID-19; and

the effects of any damage to our reputation resulting from developments related to any of the items identified above.

Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in Columbia's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which is on file with the SEC and available on Columbia's website, www.columbiabank.com, under the heading "Financial Information" and in other documents Columbia files with the SEC, and in Umpqua's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which is on file with the SEC and available on Umpqua's investor relations website, www.umpquabank.com, under the heading "Financials," and in other documents Umpqua files with the SEC.

We believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, based on information available to us on the date hereof. However, given the described uncertainties and risks, we cannot guarantee our future performance or results of operations and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date hereof. Neither Columbia nor Umpqua assumes any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by federal securities laws.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



















Columbia Banking System, Inc.





















Unaudited











December 31,

September 30,

December 31,













2022

2022

2021





































(in thousands) ASSETS







Cash and due from banks











$ 262,458

$ 263,551

$ 153,414 Interest-earning deposits with banks











29,283

54,124

671,300 Total cash and cash equivalents









291,741

317,675

824,714 Debt securities available for sale at fair value (amortized cost of $5,282,846,

$5,447,566 and $5,898,041, respectively)

4,589,099

4,700,821

5,910,999 Debt securities held to maturity at amortized cost (fair value of $1,722,778,

$1,747,282 and $2,122,606, respectively)

2,034,792

2,079,285

2,148,327 Equity securities











13,425

13,425

13,425 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock at cost









48,160

10,560

10,280 Loans held for sale











76,843

1,251

9,774 Loans, net of unearned income











11,610,973

11,692,261

10,641,937 Less: Allowance for credit losses









158,438

154,871

155,578 Loans, net











11,452,535

11,537,390

10,486,359 Interest receivable











64,908

61,652

56,019 Premises and equipment, net











160,578

161,853

172,144 Other real estate owned











—

—

381 Goodwill











823,172

823,172

823,172 Other intangible assets, net











25,949

27,921

34,647 Other assets











684,641

670,364

455,092 Total assets











$ 20,265,843

$ 20,405,369

$ 20,945,333 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Deposits:





















Noninterest-bearing











$ 8,373,350

$ 8,911,267

$ 8,856,714 Interest-bearing











8,338,100

9,030,058

9,153,401 Total deposits











16,711,450

17,941,325

18,010,115 FHLB advances











954,315

14,322

7,359 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase









95,168

48,733

86,013 Subordinated debentures











10,000

10,000

10,000 Junior subordinated debentures











10,310

10,310

10,310 Other liabilities











271,447

265,198

232,794 Total liabilities











18,052,690

18,289,888

18,356,591 Commitments and contingent liabilities











Shareholders' equity:























December 31,

September 30,

December 31,













2022

2022

2021





































(in thousands)











Preferred stock (no par value)





















Authorized shares 2,000

2,000

2,000











Common stock (no par value)





















Authorized shares 115,000

115,000

115,000











Issued 80,830

80,831

80,695

1,944,471

1,940,385

1,930,187 Outstanding 78,646

78,647

78,511











Retained earnings











850,011

804,774

694,227 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)









(510,495)

(558,844)

35,162 Treasury stock at cost 2,184

2,184

2,184

(70,834)

(70,834)

(70,834) Total shareholders' equity











2,213,153

2,115,481

2,588,742 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity









$ 20,265,843

$ 20,405,369

$ 20,945,333

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



















Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended Unaudited

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2022

2022

2021

2022

2021





















Interest Income

(in thousands except per share amounts) Loans

$ 146,769

$ 130,908

$ 110,575

$ 495,829

$ 415,770 Taxable securities

29,313

31,987

33,654

133,084

107,594 Tax-exempt securities

3,678

3,662

3,447

14,820

11,746 Deposits in banks

375

1,191

360

2,748

955 Total interest income

180,135

167,748

148,036

646,481

536,065 Interest Expense



















Deposits

7,827

4,446

1,807

16,533

6,186 FHLB advances and Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB")

borrowings

4,406

109

74

4,659

291 Subordinated debentures

271

220

561

807

1,932 Other borrowings

938

481

71

1,646

137 Total interest expense

13,442

5,256

2,513

23,645

8,546 Net Interest Income

166,693

162,492

145,523

622,836

527,519 Provision for credit losses

2,400

5,250

11,100

1,950

4,800





















Net interest income after provision for credit losses

164,293

157,242

134,423

620,886

522,719 Noninterest Income



















Deposit account and treasury management fees

7,992

8,181

7,155

31,498

27,107 Card revenue

5,200

4,988

5,108

20,186

18,503 Financial services and trust revenue

4,543

4,292

3,877

17,659

15,753 Loan revenue

2,655

2,853

4,977

12,582

22,044 Bank owned life insurance

1,885

1,939

1,753

7,636

6,533 Investment securities gains (losses), net

(9)

—

—

(9)

314 Other

1,065

4,374

1,370

9,592

3,840 Total noninterest income

23,331

26,627

24,240

99,144

94,094 Noninterest Expense



















Compensation and employee benefits

59,930

60,744

64,169

241,139

224,034 Occupancy

10,040

10,469

10,076

41,150

37,815 Data processing and software

11,060

10,548

9,130

41,117

33,498 Legal and professional fees

4,839

4,022

7,937

20,578

18,910 Amortization of intangibles

1,972

2,219

2,376

8,698

7,987 Business and Occupation ("B&O") taxes

1,853

1,771

1,571

6,797

5,903 Advertising and promotion

1,198

830

1,357

3,962

3,383 Regulatory premiums

1,840

1,782

1,481

6,619

4,912 Net cost (benefit) of operation of other real estate

owned

(8)

(4)

14

114

66 Other

7,781

9,065

4,511

32,209

23,796 Total noninterest expense

100,505

101,446

102,622

402,383

360,304 Income before income taxes

87,119

82,423

56,041

317,647

256,509 Provision for income taxes

18,213

17,481

13,130

67,469

53,689 Net Income

$ 68,906

$ 64,942

$ 42,911

$ 250,178

$ 202,820 Earnings per common share



















Basic

$ 0.88

$ 0.83

$ 0.55

$ 3.20

$ 2.79 Diluted

$ 0.88

$ 0.83

$ 0.55

$ 3.20

$ 2.78 Dividends declared per common share (1)

$ 0.30

$ 0.30

$ —

$ 1.20

$ 1.14





















Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding

78,104

78,100

77,784

78,047

72,683 Weighted average number of diluted common shares

outstanding

78,371

78,233

77,977

78,193

72,873

___________ (1) No dividends were declared during the three months ended December 31, 2021 as dividends were declared on September 30, 2021.

Accordingly, the three months ended September 30, 2021 included both the July 29, 2021 declaration and the September 30, 2021 declaration.

FINANCIAL STATISTICS



















Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended Unaudited

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2022

2022

2021

2022

2021





















Earnings

(dollars in thousands except per share amounts) Net interest income

$ 166,693

$ 162,492

$ 145,523

$ 622,836

$ 527,519 Provision for credit losses

$ 2,400

$ 5,250

$ 11,100

$ 1,950

$ 4,800 Noninterest income

$ 23,331

$ 26,627

$ 24,240

$ 99,144

$ 94,094 Noninterest expense

$ 100,505

$ 101,446

$ 102,622

$ 402,383

$ 360,304 Merger-related expense (included in noninterest expense)

$ 4,897

$ 3,246

$ 11,812

$ 19,101

$ 14,514 Net income

$ 68,906

$ 64,942

$ 42,911

$ 250,178

$ 202,820 Per Common Share



















Earnings (basic)

$ 0.88

$ 0.83

$ 0.55

$ 3.20

$ 2.79 Earnings (diluted)

$ 0.88

$ 0.83

$ 0.55

$ 3.20

$ 2.78 Book value

$ 28.14

$ 26.90

$ 32.97

$ 28.14

$ 32.97 Tangible book value per common share (1)

$ 17.34

$ 16.08

$ 22.05

$ 17.34

$ 22.05 Averages



















Total assets

$ 20,270,911

$ 20,698,252

$ 20,857,983

$ 20,671,949

$ 18,448,135 Interest-earning assets

$ 18,378,384

$ 18,864,445

$ 19,186,398

$ 18,868,795

$ 16,910,818 Loans

$ 11,663,093

$ 11,513,653

$ 10,545,172

$ 11,211,442

$ 9,832,385 Securities, including debt securities, equity securities and FHLB

stock

$ 6,666,850

$ 7,130,114

$ 7,693,659

$ 7,320,503

$ 6,353,278 Deposits

$ 17,367,875

$ 18,075,358

$ 17,935,311

$ 17,922,958

$ 15,722,403 Interest-bearing deposits

$ 8,671,874

$ 9,196,381

$ 9,147,184

$ 9,149,447

$ 7,910,523 Interest-bearing liabilities

$ 9,173,526

$ 9,292,615

$ 9,255,214

$ 9,342,996

$ 8,008,221 Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 8,696,001

$ 8,878,977

$ 8,788,127

$ 8,773,511

$ 7,811,880 Shareholders' equity

$ 2,129,671

$ 2,271,012

$ 2,584,110

$ 2,307,453

$ 2,402,455 Financial Ratios



















Return on average assets

1.36 %

1.26 %

0.82 %

1.21 %

1.10 % Return on average common equity

12.94 %

11.44 %

6.64 %

10.84 %

8.44 % Return on average tangible common equity (1)

22.03 %

18.81 %

10.36 %

17.68 %

13.10 % Average equity to average assets

10.51 %

10.97 %

12.39 %

11.16 %

13.02 % Shareholders' equity to total assets

10.92 %

10.37 %

12.36 %

10.92 %

12.36 % Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)

7.03 %

6.47 %

8.62 %

7.03 %

8.62 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.64 %

3.47 %

3.05 %

3.34 %

3.17 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (2)

52.29 %

52.84 %

59.57 %

54.95 %

57.09 % Operating efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (1)

48.38 %

50.73 %

51.48 %

51.14 %

53.92 % Noninterest expense ratio

1.98 %

1.96 %

1.97 %

1.95 %

1.95 % Core noninterest expense ratio (1)

1.89 %

1.90 %

1.74 %

1.85 %

1.87 %

























December 31,

September 30,

December 31,







Period-end

2022

2022

2021







Total assets

$ 20,265,843

$ 20,405,369

$ 20,945,333







Loans, net of unearned income

$ 11,610,973

$ 11,692,261

$ 10,641,937







Allowance for credit losses

$ 158,438

$ 154,871

$ 155,578







Securities, including debt securities, equity securities and FHLB

stock

$ 6,685,476

$ 6,804,091

$ 8,083,031







Deposits

$ 16,711,450

$ 17,941,325

$ 18,010,115







Shareholders' equity

$ 2,213,153

$ 2,115,481

$ 2,588,742







Nonperforming assets



















Nonaccrual loans

$ 13,441

$ 13,485

$ 23,041







Other real estate owned ("OREO") and other personal property

owned ("OPPO")

—

—

381







Total nonperforming assets

$ 13,441

$ 13,485

$ 23,422







Nonperforming loans to period-end loans

0.12 %

0.12 %

0.22 %







Nonperforming assets to period-end assets

0.07 %

0.07 %

0.11 %







Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans

1.36 %

1.32 %

1.46 %







Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) (for the three months ended)

$ (1,167)

$ 314

$ 923









__________ (1) This is a non-GAAP measure. See section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on the last three pages of this earnings release for a reconciliation to the most comparable

GAAP measure. (2) Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on a tax equivalent basis and noninterest income on a tax equivalent basis.

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATISTICS



















Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Three Months Ended Unaudited

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,



2022

2022

2022

2022

2021





















Earnings

(dollars in thousands except per share amounts) Net interest income

$ 166,693

$ 162,492

$ 147,451

$ 146,200

$ 145,523 Provision (recapture) for credit losses

$ 2,400

$ 5,250

$ 2,100

$ (7,800)

$ 11,100 Noninterest income

$ 23,331

$ 26,627

$ 25,006

$ 24,180

$ 24,240 Noninterest expense

$ 100,505

$ 101,446

$ 95,379

$ 105,053

$ 102,622 Merger-related expense (included in noninterest expense)

$ 4,897

$ 3,246

$ 3,901

$ 7,057

$ 11,812 Net income

$ 68,906

$ 64,942

$ 58,808

$ 57,522

$ 42,911 Per Common Share



















Earnings (basic)

$ 0.88

$ 0.83

$ 0.75

$ 0.74

$ 0.55 Earnings (diluted)

$ 0.88

$ 0.83

$ 0.75

$ 0.74

$ 0.55 Book value

$ 28.14

$ 26.90

$ 28.53

$ 30.02

$ 32.97 Averages



















Total assets

$ 20,270,911

$ 20,698,252

$ 20,770,202

$ 20,955,666

$ 20,857,983 Interest-earning assets

$ 18,378,384

$ 18,864,445

$ 18,975,517

$ 19,266,644

$ 19,186,398 Loans

$ 11,663,093

$ 11,513,653

$ 10,989,493

$ 10,665,242

$ 10,545,172 Securities, including debt securities, equity securities and

FHLB stock

$ 6,666,850

$ 7,130,114

$ 7,491,299

$ 8,010,607

$ 7,693,659 Deposits

$ 17,367,875

$ 18,075,358

$ 18,157,075

$ 18,097,872

$ 17,935,311 Interest-bearing deposits

$ 8,671,874

$ 9,196,381

$ 9,335,004

$ 9,402,040

$ 9,147,184 Interest-bearing liabilities

$ 9,173,526

$ 9,292,615

$ 9,414,361

$ 9,495,579

$ 9,255,214 Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 8,696,001

$ 8,878,977

$ 8,822,071

$ 8,695,832

$ 8,788,127 Shareholders' equity

$ 2,129,671

$ 2,271,012

$ 2,298,611

$ 2,535,376

$ 2,584,110 Financial Ratios



















Return on average assets

1.36 %

1.26 %

1.13 %

1.10 %

0.82 % Return on average common equity

12.94 %

11.44 %

10.23 %

9.08 %

6.64 % Average equity to average assets

10.51 %

10.97 %

11.07 %

12.10 %

12.39 % Shareholders' equity to total assets

10.92 %

10.37 %

10.91 %

11.26 %

12.36 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.64 %

3.47 %

3.16 %

3.12 %

3.05 % Period-end



















Total assets

$ 20,265,843

$ 20,405,369

$ 20,564,390

$ 20,963,958

$ 20,945,333 Loans, net of unearned income

$ 11,610,973

$ 11,692,261

$ 11,322,387

$ 10,759,684

$ 10,641,937 Allowance for credit losses

$ 158,438

$ 154,871

$ 149,935

$ 146,949

$ 155,578 Securities, including debt securities, equity securities and

FHLB stock

$ 6,685,476

$ 6,804,091

$ 7,295,528

$ 7,753,513

$ 8,083,031 Deposits

$ 16,711,450

$ 17,941,325

$ 17,956,926

$ 18,299,213

$ 18,010,115 Shareholders' equity

$ 2,213,153

$ 2,115,481

$ 2,243,218

$ 2,360,779

$ 2,588,742 Goodwill

$ 823,172

$ 823,172

$ 823,172

$ 823,172

$ 823,172 Other intangible assets, net

$ 25,949

$ 27,921

$ 30,140

$ 32,359

$ 34,647 Nonperforming assets



















Nonaccrual loans

$ 13,441

$ 13,485

$ 16,998

$ 17,441

$ 23,041 OREO and OPPO

—

—

33

381

381 Total nonperforming assets

$ 13,441

$ 13,485

$ 17,031

$ 17,822

$ 23,422





















Nonperforming loans to period-end loans

0.12 %

0.12 %

0.15 %

0.16 %

0.22 % Nonperforming assets to period-end assets

0.07 %

0.07 %

0.08 %

0.09 %

0.11 % Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans

1.36 %

1.32 %

1.32 %

1.37 %

1.46 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$ (1,167)

$ 314

$ (886)

$ 829

$ 923

LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION



















Columbia Banking System, Inc.



















Unaudited

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,



2022

2022

2022

2022

2021





















Loan Portfolio Composition - Dollars

(dollars in thousands) Commercial loans:



















Commercial real estate

$ 5,352,785

$ 5,375,051

$ 5,251,100

$ 5,047,472

$ 4,981,263 Commercial business

3,750,564

3,783,696

3,646,956

3,492,307

3,423,268 Agriculture

848,903

903,260

853,099

765,319

795,715 Construction

540,861

512,308

482,211

409,242

384,755 Consumer loans:



















One-to-four family residential real estate

1,077,494

1,071,222

1,042,190

1,003,157

1,013,908 Other consumer

40,366

46,724

46,831

42,187

43,028 Total loans

11,610,973

11,692,261

11,322,387

10,759,684

10,641,937 Less: Allowance for credit losses

(158,438)

(154,871)

(149,935)

(146,949)

(155,578) Total loans, net

$ 11,452,535

$ 11,537,390

$ 11,172,452

$ 10,612,735

$ 10,486,359 Loans held for sale

$ 76,843

$ 1,251

$ 3,718

$ 4,271

$ 9,774

























December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31, Loan Portfolio Composition - Percentages

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021 Commercial loans:



















Commercial real estate

46.1 %

45.9 %

46.4 %

46.9 %

46.8 % Commercial business

32.3 %

32.4 %

32.2 %

32.5 %

32.2 % Agriculture

7.3 %

7.7 %

7.5 %

7.1 %

7.5 % Construction

4.7 %

4.4 %

4.3 %

3.8 %

3.6 % Consumer loans:



















One-to-four family residential real estate

9.3 %

9.2 %

9.2 %

9.3 %

9.5 % Other consumer

0.3 %

0.4 %

0.4 %

0.4 %

0.4 % Total loans

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION



















Columbia Banking System, Inc.



















Unaudited























December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,



2022

2022

2022

2022

2021





















Deposit Composition - Dollars

(dollars in thousands) Demand and other noninterest-bearing

$ 8,373,350

$ 8,911,267

$ 8,741,488

$ 8,790,138

$ 8,856,714 Money market

2,972,838

3,355,705

3,402,555

3,501,723

3,525,299 Interest-bearing demand

1,980,631

2,047,169

2,104,118

2,103,053

1,999,407 Savings

1,555,765

1,657,799

1,646,363

1,637,451

1,617,546 Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit

670,580

701,741

737,297

775,048

779,146 Certificates of deposit, less than $250,000

215,848

221,087

232,063

239,863

249,120 Certificates of deposit, $250,000 or more

124,411

127,229

138,945

145,372

160,490 Certificates of deposit insured by the CD Option of IntraFi

Network Deposits

21,828

22,730

29,178

32,608

35,611 Reciprocal money market accounts

796,199

896,414

924,552

1,073,405

786,046 Subtotal

16,711,450

17,941,141

17,956,559

18,298,661

18,009,379 Valuation adjustment resulting from acquisition

accounting

—

184

367

552

736 Total deposits

$ 16,711,450

$ 17,941,325

$ 17,956,926

$ 18,299,213

$ 18,010,115

























December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31, Deposit Composition - Percentages

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021 Demand and other noninterest-bearing

50.1 %

49.8 %

48.7 %

48.1 %

49.1 % Money market

17.8 %

18.7 %

18.9 %

19.1 %

19.6 % Interest-bearing demand

11.9 %

11.4 %

11.7 %

11.5 %

11.1 % Savings

9.3 %

9.2 %

9.2 %

8.9 %

9.0 % Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of

deposit

4.0 %

3.9 %

4.1 %

4.2 %

4.3 % Certificates of deposit, less than $250,000

1.3 %

1.2 %

1.3 %

1.3 %

1.4 % Certificates of deposit, $250,000 or more

0.7 %

0.7 %

0.8 %

0.8 %

0.9 % Certificates of deposit insured by the CD Option of IntraFi

Network Deposits

0.1 %

0.1 %

0.2 %

0.2 %

0.2 % Reciprocal money market accounts

4.8 %

5.0 %

5.1 %

5.9 %

4.4 % Total

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES



















Columbia Banking System, Inc.



















Unaudited



























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021



Average Balances

Interest Earned / Paid

Average Rate

Average Balances

Interest Earned / Paid

Average Rate





























(dollars in thousands) ASSETS























Loans, net (1)(2)

$ 11,663,093

$ 147,487

5.02 %

$ 10,545,172

$ 111,709

4.20 % Taxable securities

5,998,033

29,313

1.94 %

6,934,477

33,654

1.93 % Tax exempt securities (2)

668,817

4,656

2.76 %

759,182

4,364

2.28 % Interest-earning deposits with banks

48,441

375

3.07 %

947,567

360

0.15 % Total interest-earning assets

18,378,384

181,831

3.93 %

19,186,398

150,087

3.10 % Other earning assets

307,831









276,828







Noninterest-earning assets

1,584,696









1,394,757







Total assets

$ 20,270,911









$ 20,857,983







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Money market accounts

$ 4,025,034

$ 2,760

0.27 %

$ 4,339,959

$ 951

0.09 % Interest-bearing demand

1,991,397

673

0.13 %

1,967,559

376

0.08 % Savings accounts

1,604,668

69

0.02 %

1,593,434

78

0.02 % Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit

681,829

3,961

2.30 %

787,395

252

0.13 % Certificates of deposit

368,946

364

0.39 %

458,837

150

0.13 % Total interest-bearing deposits

8,671,874

7,827

0.36 %

9,147,184

1,807

0.08 % FHLB advances and FRB borrowings

425,059

4,406

4.11 %

7,368

74

3.98 % Subordinated debentures

10,000

271

10.75 %

43,859

561

5.07 % Other borrowings and interest-bearing liabilities

66,593

938

5.59 %

56,803

71

0.50 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,173,526

13,442

0.58 %

9,255,214

2,513

0.11 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

8,696,001









8,788,127







Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

271,713









230,532







Shareholders' equity

2,129,671









2,584,110







Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 20,270,911









$ 20,857,983







Net interest income (tax equivalent)

$ 168,389









$ 147,574



Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.64 %









3.05 %

__________ (1) Nonaccrual loans have been included in the tables as loans carrying a zero yield. Amortized net deferred loan fees and net unearned

discounts on acquired loans were included in the interest income calculations. The amortization of net deferred loan fees was $2.1

million and $6.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The net incremental amortization on

acquired loans was $669 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to net incremental accretion of $16

thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2021. (2) Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $718

thousand and $1.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The tax equivalent yield adjustment

to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $978 thousand and $917 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2022

and 2021, respectively.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES



















Columbia Banking System, Inc.



















Unaudited



























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022



Average Balances

Interest Earned / Paid

Average Rate

Average Balances

Interest Earned / Paid

Average Rate





























(dollars in thousands) ASSETS























Loans, net (1)(2)

$ 11,663,093

$ 147,487

5.02 %

$ 11,513,653

$ 132,302

4.56 % Taxable securities

5,998,033

29,313

1.94 %

6,419,977

31,987

1.98 % Tax exempt securities (2)

668,817

4,656

2.76 %

710,137

4,635

2.59 % Interest-earning deposits with banks

48,441

375

3.07 %

220,678

1,191

2.14 % Total interest-earning assets

18,378,384

181,831

3.93 %

18,864,445

170,115

3.58 % Other earning assets

307,831









306,200







Noninterest-earning assets

1,584,696









1,527,607







Total assets

$ 20,270,911









$ 20,698,252







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Money market accounts

$ 4,025,034

$ 2,760

0.27 %

$ 4,342,054

$ 1,378

0.13 % Interest-bearing demand

1,991,397

673

0.13 %

2,085,124

419

0.08 % Savings accounts

1,604,668

69

0.02 %

1,658,078

82

0.02 % Interest-bearing public funds, other than

certificates of deposit

681,829

3,961

2.30 %

724,502

2,410

1.32 % Certificates of deposit

368,946

364

0.39 %

386,623

157

0.16 % Total interest-bearing deposits

8,671,874

7,827

0.36 %

9,196,381

4,446

0.19 % FHLB advances and FRB borrowings

425,059

4,406

4.11 %

11,512

109

3.76 % Subordinated debentures

10,000

271

10.75 %

10,000

220

8.73 % Other borrowings and interest-bearing

liabilities

66,593

938

5.59 %

74,722

481

2.55 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,173,526

13,442

0.58 %

9,292,615

5,256

0.22 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

8,696,001









8,878,977







Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

271,713









255,648







Shareholders' equity

2,129,671









2,271,012







Total liabilities & shareholders'

equity

$ 20,270,911









$ 20,698,252







Net interest income (tax equivalent)

$ 168,389









$ 164,859



Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.64 %









3.47 %

__________ (1) Nonaccrual loans have been included in the tables as loans carrying a zero yield. Amortized net deferred loan fees and net unearned

discounts on acquired loans were included in the interest income calculations. The amortization of net deferred loan fees was $2.1

million for both the three months ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively. The net incremental amortization

on acquired loans was $669 thousand and $871 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022,

respectively. (2) Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $718

thousand and $1.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively. The tax equivalent

yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $978 thousand and $973 thousand for the three months ended

December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES



















Columbia Banking System, Inc.



















Unaudited



























Twelve Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021



Average Balances

Interest Earned / Paid

Average Rate

Average Balances

Interest Earned / Paid

Average Rate





























(dollars in thousands) ASSETS























Loans, net (1)(2)

$ 11,211,442

$ 500,112

4.46 %

$ 9,832,385

$ 420,439

4.28 % Taxable securities

6,595,476

133,084

2.02 %

5,701,810

107,594

1.89 % Tax exempt securities (2)

725,027

18,759

2.59 %

651,468

14,869

2.28 % Interest-earning deposits with banks

336,850

2,748

0.82 %

725,155

955

0.13 % Total interest-earning assets

18,868,795

$ 654,703

3.47 %

16,910,818

$ 543,857

3.22 % Other earning assets

305,683









252,476







Noninterest-earning assets

1,497,471









1,284,841







Total assets

$ 20,671,949









$ 18,448,135







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Money market accounts

$ 4,324,611

$ 6,098

0.14 %

$ 3,805,723

$ 3,083

0.08 % Interest-bearing demand

2,056,059

1,877

0.09 %

1,637,531

1,225

0.07 % Savings accounts

1,633,354

306

0.02 %

1,382,277

217

0.02 % Interest-bearing public funds, other than

certificates of deposit

734,667

7,582

1.03 %

721,090

1,005

0.14 % Certificates of deposit

400,756

670

0.17 %

363,902

656

0.18 % Total interest-bearing deposits

9,149,447

16,533

0.18 %

7,910,523

6,186

0.08 % FHLB advances and FRB borrowings

113,683

4,659

4.10 %

7,388

291

3.94 % Subordinated debentures

10,000

807

8.07 %

37,258

1,932

5.19 % Other borrowings and interest-bearing

liabilities

69,866

1,646

2.36 %

53,052

137

0.26 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,342,996

$ 23,645

0.25 %

8,008,221

$ 8,546

0.11 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

8,773,511









7,811,880







Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

247,989









225,579







Shareholders' equity

2,307,453









2,402,455







Total liabilities & shareholders'

equity

$ 20,671,949









$ 18,448,135







Net interest income (tax equivalent)

$ 631,058









$ 535,311



Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.34 %









3.17 %

__________ (1) Nonaccrual loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield. Amortized net deferred loan fees and net unearned

discounts on acquired loans were included in the interest income calculations. The amortization of net deferred loan fees was $11.2

million and $32.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The net incremental amortization

on acquired loans was $3.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 compared to net incremental accretion of $2.8

million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. (2) Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $4.3

million and $4.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The tax equivalent yield adjustment

to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $3.9 million and $3.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and

2021, respectively.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company considers its operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratios to be useful measurements as they more closely reflect the ongoing operating performance of the Company. Despite the usefulness of the operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratio to the Company, there are no standardized definitions for these metrics. As a result, the Company's calculations may not be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following tables reconcile the Company's calculation of the operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratio:





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2022

2022

2021

2022

2021





















Operating net interest margin non-GAAP reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands) Net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)

$ 168,389

$ 164,859

$ 147,574

$ 631,058

$ 535,311 Adjustments to arrive at operating net interest income (tax

equivalent):



















Premium amortization (discount accretion) on acquired loans

669

871

(16)

3,943

(2,811) Premium amortization on acquired securities

812

877

1,278

3,852

2,752 Operating net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)

$ 169,870

$ 166,607

$ 148,836

$ 638,853

$ 535,252





















Average interest earning assets

$ 18,378,384

$ 18,864,445

$ 19,186,398

$ 18,868,795

$ 16,910,818 Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)

3.64 %

3.47 %

3.05 %

3.34 %

3.17 % Operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)

3.67 %

3.50 %

3.08 %

3.39 %

3.17 %

























Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2022

2022

2021

2022

2021





















Operating efficiency ratio non-GAAP reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands) Noninterest expense (numerator A)

$ 100,505

$ 101,446

$ 102,622

$ 402,383

$ 360,304 Adjustments to arrive at operating noninterest expense:



















Merger-related expenses

(4,897)

(3,246)

(11,812)

(19,101)

(14,514) Net benefit (cost) of operation of OREO and OPPO

8

4

(14)

(114)

(56) Loss on asset disposals

(46)

(13)

(10)

(99)

(29) B&O taxes

(1,853)

(1,771)

(1,571)

(6,797)

(5,903) Operating noninterest expense (numerator B)

$ 93,717

$ 96,420

$ 89,215

$ 376,272

$ 339,802





















Net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)

$ 168,389

$ 164,859

$ 147,574

$ 631,058

$ 535,311 Noninterest income

23,331

26,627

24,240

99,144

94,094 Bank owned life insurance tax equivalent adjustment

501

516

466

2,030

1,737 Total revenue (tax equivalent) (denominator A)

$ 192,221

$ 192,002

$ 172,280

$ 732,232

$ 631,142





















Operating net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)

$ 169,870

$ 166,607

$ 148,836

$ 638,853

$ 535,252 Adjustments to arrive at operating noninterest income (tax

equivalent):



















Investment securities loss (gain), net

9

—

—

9

(314) Gain on asset disposals

(11)

(3,696)

(242)

(4,218)

(529) Operating noninterest income (tax equivalent)

23,830

23,447

24,464

96,965

94,988 Total operating revenue (tax equivalent) (denominator B)

$ 193,700

$ 190,054

$ 173,300

$ 735,818

$ 630,240 Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (numerator A/denominator A)

52.29 %

52.84 %

59.57 %

54.95 %

57.09 % Operating efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (numerator

B/denominator B)

48.38 %

50.73 %

51.48 %

51.14 %

53.92 %

__________ (1) Tax-exempt interest income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to net interest income of $1.7

million and $2.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively, $2.1 million for the three months ended

December 31, 2021 and $8.2 million and $7.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued

The Company also considers its core noninterest expense ratio to be a useful measurement as it more closely reflects the ongoing operating performance of the Company. Despite the usefulness of the core noninterest expense ratio to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it, as a result, the Company's calculations may not be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the core noninterest expense ratio:





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2022

2022

2021

2022

2021





















Core noninterest expense ratio non-GAAP reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands) Noninterest expense (numerator A)

$ 100,505

$ 101,446

$ 102,622

$ 402,383

$ 360,304 Adjustments to arrive at core noninterest expense:



















Merger-related expenses

(4,897)

(3,246)

(11,812)

(19,101)

(14,514) Core noninterest expense (numerator B)

$ 95,608

$ 98,200

$ 90,810

$ 383,282

$ 345,790





















Average assets (denominator)

$ 20,270,911

$ 20,698,252

$ 20,857,983

$ 20,671,949

$ 18,448,135 Noninterest expense ratio (numerator A/denominator) (1)

1.98 %

1.96 %

1.97 %

1.95 %

1.95 % Core noninterest expense ratio (numerator B/denominator)

1.89 %

1.90 %

1.74 %

1.85 %

1.87 %

__________ (1) For the purpose of this ratio, interim noninterest expense has been annualized. (2) For the purpose of this ratio, interim core noninterest expense has been annualized.

The Company considers its pre-tax, pre-provision income to be a useful measurement in evaluating the earnings of the Company as it provides a method to assess income. Despite the usefulness of this measure to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the pre-tax, pre-provision income:





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2022

2022

2021

2022

2021





















Pre-tax, pre-provision income:

(in thousands) Income before income taxes

$ 87,119

$ 82,423

$ 56,041

$ 317,647

$ 256,509 Provision (recapture) for credit losses

2,400

5,250

11,100

1,950

4,800 Provision (recapture) for unfunded commitments

(500)

(500)

(2,000)

(500)

200 B&O taxes

1,853

1,771

1,571

6,797

5,903 Pre-tax, pre-provision income

$ 90,872

$ 88,944

$ 66,712

$ 325,894

$ 267,412

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued

The Company considers its tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share ratio to be useful measurements in evaluating the capital adequacy of the Company as they provide a method to assess management's success in utilizing our tangible capital. Despite the usefulness of these ratios to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for these metrics. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share ratio:





December 31,

September 30,

December 31,



2022

2022

2021













Tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share non-GAAP

reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands except per share amounts) Shareholders' equity (numerator A)

$ 2,213,153

$ 2,115,481

$ 2,588,742 Adjustments to arrive at tangible common equity:











Goodwill

(823,172)

(823,172)

(823,172) Other intangible assets, net

(25,949)

(27,921)

(34,647) Tangible common equity (numerator B)

$ 1,364,032

$ 1,264,388

$ 1,730,923













Total assets (denominator A)

$ 20,265,843

$ 20,405,369

$ 20,945,333 Adjustments to arrive at tangible assets:











Goodwill

(823,172)

(823,172)

(823,172) Other intangible assets, net

(25,949)

(27,921)

(34,647) Tangible assets (denominator B)

$ 19,416,722

$ 19,554,276

$ 20,087,514













Shareholders' equity to total assets (numerator A/denominator A)

10.92 %

10.37 %

12.36 % Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (numerator B/denominator B)

7.03 %

6.47 %

8.62 % Common shares outstanding (denominator C)

78,646

78,647

78,511 Book value per common share (numerator A/denominator C)

$ 28.14

$ 26.90

$ 32.97 Tangible book value per common share (numerator B/denominator C)

$ 17.34

$ 16.08

$ 22.05

The Company considers its ratio of allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans, to be a useful measurement in evaluating the adequacy of the amount of allowance for credit losses to loans of the Company, as PPP loans are guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration and thus do not require the same amount of reserve for credit losses as do other loans. Despite the usefulness of this ratio to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans:





December 31,

September 30,

December 31,



2022

2022

2021













Allowance coverage ratio non-GAAP reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands) Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") (numerator)

$ 158,438

$ 154,871

$ 155,578













Total loans (denominator A)

11,610,973

11,692,261

10,641,937 Less: PPP loans (0% Allowance)

9,997

15,378

184,132 Total loans, net of PPP loans (denominator B)

$ 11,600,976

$ 11,676,883

$ 10,457,805













ACL to period end loans (numerator / denominator A)

1.36 %

1.32 %

1.46 % ACL to period end loans, excluding PPP loans (numerator / denominator B)

1.37 %

1.33 %

1.49 %

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued

The Company also considers its return on average tangible common equity ratio to be a useful measurement as it evaluates the Company's ongoing ability to generate returns for its common shareholders. By removing the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization and tax effects, the performance of the business can be evaluated, whether acquired or developed internally. Despite the usefulness of this ratio to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the return on average tangible common shareholders' equity ratio:





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2022

2022

2021

2022

2021





















Return on average tangible common equity non-GAAP

reconciliation:

(dollars in thousands) Net income (numerator A)

$ 68,906

$ 64,942

$ 42,911

$ 250,178

$ 202,820 Adjustments to arrive at tangible income applicable to

common shareholders:



















Amortization of intangibles

1,972

2,219

2,376

8,698

7,987 Tax effect on intangible amortization

(414)

(466)

(499)

(1,827)

(1,677) Tangible income applicable to common shareholders

(numerator B)

$ 70,464

$ 66,695

$ 44,788

257,049

$ 209,130





















Average shareholders' equity (denominator A)

$ 2,129,671

$ 2,271,012

$ 2,584,110

2,307,453

$ 2,402,455 Adjustments to arrive at average tangible common equity:



















Average intangibles

(850,331)

(852,468)

(854,985)

(853,622)

(806,345) Average tangible common equity (denominator B)

$ 1,279,340

$ 1,418,544

$ 1,729,125

$ 1,453,831

$ 1,596,110





















Return on average common equity (numerator A/denominator

A) (1)

12.94 %

11.44 %

6.64 %

10.84 %

8.44 % Return on average tangible common equity (numerator B/denominator B) (2)

22.03 %

18.81 %

10.36 %

17.68 %

13.10 %

__________ (1) For the purpose of this ratio, interim net income has been annualized. (2) For the purpose of this ratio, interim tangible income applicable to common shareholders has been annualized.

1 Operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this earnings release for the reconciliation of operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) to net interest margin. 2 Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this earnings release for the reconciliation of allowance for credit losses to period-end loans to allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans.

