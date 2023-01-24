Malwarebytes Extends Award-Winning Endpoint Protection to Organizations' Mobile Devices

Launch of Malwarebytes Mobile Security for Business helps resource-constrained IT teams centrally secure mobile devices connecting to their networks

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Future of Education Technology Conference -- Malwarebytes™, a global leader in real-time cyberprotection, today announced the upcoming Malwarebytes Mobile Security for Business, extending its award-winning endpoint protection capabilities to professional mobile devices.

(PRNewsfoto/Malwarebytes) (PRNewswire)

From corporate organizations to educational institutions, the increasing number of connected mobile devices introduces security risks to users and networks. With 25% of mobile apps containing at least one high-risk security flaw,1 IT administrators are facing a rapidly growing security threat as mobile device usage increases in academic and business environments.

Traditionally, organizations have focused endpoint protection on servers, desktops, and laptops, often leaving mobile devices, which typically operate outside a firewall, unprotected. A January 2023 Malwarebytes industry pulse check2 reveals that 62% of school IT professionals expect employee devices will be their riskiest attack surfaces in 2023, and only a one-third said they were very confident in their ability to secure those devices.

Malwarebytes Mobile Security for Business extends the company's award-winning endpoint protection to mobile devices. Tailor-made for organizations with resource constraints, IT teams can conveniently manage protection across Chrome OS, Android and iOS devices from the same cloud-native console monitoring their servers, workstations, and laptops. With Malwarebytes Mobile Security for Business, organizations can scan for, investigate, and remediate mobile threats, prevent accidental access to harmful websites, block ads, and protect user privacy.

"IT teams are grappling with the challenge of monitoring and protecting a surging number of unprotected endpoints connecting to their networks," said Malwarebytes Chief Product Officer Mark Strassman, "We designed our mobile security solution for organizations that don't have armies of security analysts to still be confident that any mobile devices connecting to their networks are protected and students' digital learning experiences and worker productivity are supported."

Generally available February 6th, Malwarebytes Mobile Security for Business guards against the latest mobile threats such as ransomware, malicious apps, and PUPs with:

Minimized management complexity : Offered through Malwarebytes's cloud-native Nebula platform, enables unified management of mobile security along with servers, workstations, laptops, and cloud storage repositories.

Simplified end user experience : Lightweight agent provides advanced protection for mobile endpoints without impacting device performance.

Expedited, always-on security : Rapid deployment and real-time protection ensures continuous monitoring and near instant reporting and remediation.

Scan scheduling, safe web browsing, and ad blocking: Continuous scanning helps protect users from themselves, implementing barriers to access dangerous content.

To learn more about Malwarebytes Mobile Security for Business or receive a demo – visit Malwarebytes Mobile Security. To read more about the latest threats and cyber protection strategies, visit our newsroom, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and Twitter.

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes believes that when people and organizations are free from threats, they are free to thrive. Founded in 2008, Malwarebytes CEO Marcin Kleczynski had one mission: to rid the world of malware. Today, Malwarebytes' award-winning endpoint protection, privacy and threat prevention solutions along with a world-class team of threat researchers protect millions of individuals and thousands of businesses across the globe daily. Malwarebytes solutions are consistently recognized by independent tests including MITRE Engenuity, MRG Effitas, AVLAB and AV-TEST (consumer and business). Customers award Malwarebytes for being the most implementable and most usable endpoint protection product with the best results on G2 Crowd and Gartner Peer Insights. The company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information and career opportunities, visit https://www.malwarebytes.com.



1 NowSecure. "10 Surprising Stats Exposing Mobile Data Dangers". Infographic. Available: https://www.nowsecure.com/resource/infographic-surprising-stats-exposing-mobile-data-dangers/

2 Malwarebytes Mobile Security in Education Survey, 2023

Media Contact:

Matt Flannery

Malwarebytes@allisonpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Malwarebytes