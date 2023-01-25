Anna Zuckerman announces Leena Gurevich-Nuńez as President and Chief Executive Officer

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anna Zuckerman Luxury, LLC, a competitive leader in demi-fine jewelry, today announced that Leena Gurevich-Nuńez has been named President and Chief Executive Officer. In this role, Gurevich-Nuńez succeeds Anna Zuckerman, who will assume the role of Lead Designer and Chairman of the board.

Leena Gurevich-Nuńez (PRNewswire)

Most recently, Vice President of the Accessories Council, a not-for-profit international trade organization, Gurevich-Nuńez led member experience for over 350 fashion footwear, accessory, and jewelry brands. Her role at the Council also included serving as Publisher of its trade publication, Ac Magazine (formerly Accessories Magazine), where she increased YOY revenue by over 30% in the first two years of the publication's revival.

Gurevich-Nuńez has over 20 years of senior management experience for luxury brands such as Gucci, YSL, Fendi, Hugo Boss, Ghurka, and the luxury division of the Swatch Group, Tourbillon.

Zuckerman, who founded the Boca Raton-based brand in 2020, will head brand creative and product, overseeing design and development and identifying new opportunities for the collection, which experienced double-digit sales increase under her direction as President and CEO. She will also serve as leader of the team's philanthropic initiatives, to be rolled out later this year.

"We are thrilled to have Leena join us at Anna Zuckerman as President and CEO and to position us for future growth and success. As we prepare for an exciting year of creative and operational transformation, our partnership will ensure a dedicated focus across all pillars of our brand," said Zuckerman.

"Anna's vision and exceptional collections provide the elegance of timeless jewelry resulting in a collection that embodies effortless luxury, and I am proud to join this world-class brand. There is so much to look forward to; working alongside Anna, we will continue to deliver her product to the world through a complete brand creative re-imagining, additional expansion and retail opportunities, strategic partnerships, and philanthropic initiatives," said Gurevich-Nuńez.

About Anna Zuckerman-

Anna Zuckerman is an internationally recognized designer with over 15 years of experience in the fine and demi-fine jewelry industry. Currently, her collection is available in over 150 US boutiques, The Middle East, Europe, and at annazuckerman.com.

Contact: support@annazuckerman.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Anna Zuckerman