Civix e-Pollbook Certified by Pennsylvania Secretary of State

Keystone State Election Officials Have a New Solution for Fast, Efficient, Secure Processes

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, the Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania certified that Civix e-Pollbook complies with all applicable requirements and therefore can be used in the state's elections.

(PRNewsfoto/GCR Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Our e-Pollbook can be customized to any jurisdiction's specifications and deployed in a matter of minutes.

"We are proud to have met Pennsylvania's high standards for e-Pollbooks and offer it to counties so they can empower poll workers through every step of the voting process," said Civix Product Director John Morrison. "Highly configurable, our e-Pollbook can be customized to any jurisdiction's specifications and deployed in a matter of minutes. Managing precincts has never been easier."

Listed by the Department of State as ePollTAB 1.2, Civix e-Pollbooks serves as a complete precinct management system, and it stands apart from paper and other electronic pollbooks through a variety of unique features.

With customizable check-in processes, the e-Pollbook allows poll workers to scan a voter's ID to access and authenticate his or her information. It then prints out a voter-specific ballot on demand.

Data from each device in a secure network is instantly shared with all others – across the entire jurisdiction. This real-time synchronization allows for unprecedented levels of efficiency, authentication, recovery, and analysis. An intelligent dashboard makes it easy to analyze wait times, voter turnout, and more – in real time.

Civix e-Pollbook can run on virtually any device and operating system, so precincts do not have to invest in new hardware. Another unique cost-saving feature is that it enables on-demand ballots, so there's no need for expensive stockpiles of pre-printed ballots.

Security is at the center of Civix e-Pollbook's architecture, which includes multiple layers of security that must all work together to operate. This is complemented by full audit capability and 24/7/365 continuous monitoring.

In addition to Pennsylvania, Civix e-Pollbook is certified in other states, including Kentucky and Virginia, and Civix solutions have been used to manage over 50 million U.S. voters. The company offers a suite of modular solutions that combine to create an end-to-end election management system. In addition to its state-level solutions, Civix offers local election officials its e-Pollbook, e-Ballot, and Precinct Reporting solutions to streamline the voting process, from absentee and early voting, through voting on Election Day, until election results are reported and verified. To explore these local election solutions, go to

https://gocivix.com/wp-content/uploads/Civix-Solutions-for-Election-Officials_2023.pdf

About Civix

With a team of nearly 400 in offices across North America, Civix delivers software and services to transform the public sector, including elections, ethics, business services, grants, disaster recovery, critical infrastructure and more. Civix is an HKW portfolio-company that combines Civix's established leadership and track record for excellence with the added empowerment of HKW's financial and management strength.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Civix