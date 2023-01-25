NACD INSIDE THE PUBLIC COMPANY BOARDROOM SURVEY REPORT FINDS GENDER DIVERSITY TICKING UPWARD

The survey shows an increase in women on boards and in leadership positions.

Incoming board directors are increasingly bringing technology-related skills and knowledge to the role.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing 23,000+ board members, today released its 2022 Inside the Public Company Boardroom report, which offers data-backed insights into the current state of the American boardroom. Based on data gathered by NACD partners Pearl Meyer, Main Data Group, and MyLogIQ, the report creates a snapshot of what the boards of Russell 3000 Index companies looked like in 2022.

"By producing this annual report, we provide valuable insight into the critical shifts and trends impacting boards today and what we can expect to see in 2023," said Peter Gleason, president and CEO of NACD. "As boards continue to lean into technology and risk-based approaches, NACD will continue to ensure that our certifications, resources, and tools are responsive to member needs and tailored to help directors meet the challenges of the environments in which they operate."

Key Findings from the 2022 Inside the Public Company Boardroom Report:

The percentage of board seats occupied by women has slowly but consistently increased over time. This year, women accounted for 41 percent of new director appointments and only 17 percent of those departing. With increased emphasis on gender balance on the board, this trend could accelerate in the near future.

Board independence has changed little relative to last year, though it has increased gradually over time. In 2020, only 15 percent of boards in the Russell 3000 had compositions where 90 percent of board members were independent directors. This increased to 17 percent last year and continued to increase to 18 percent this year.

Board use of nonstandard committees such as risk, technology, and sustainability has increased over the last two years.

A higher percentage of directors among this year's newly appointed directors have technology skills (as defined in director-disclosed biographies). Among those finishing their terms, however, are more directors with financial and strategic vision skills.

Year over year, there is little change in the tenure of those in board leadership positions: board chair; lead director; and audit, compensation, and corporate governance committee chairs. However, across a period of three years, the tenure of those serving in the board chair role has slowly decreased.

For more information and to download your copy of the report, visit NACD 2022 Inside the Public Company Boardroom.

