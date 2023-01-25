Netevia shifts traditional merchant services conversation with Mobile Banking, Merchant Services Bundle

New neo-bank to help ISOs further monetize merchant relationships

MIAMI , Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Netevia Banking is a fully functional mobile banking app providing a single point of entry for ISOs looking to manage banking, payments, and cash flow. A platform-agnostic solution, Netevia offers a suite of products and services, including merchant portfolio management and various processing plans, to take their business to the next level.

"Netevia Banking is not your grandfather's bank. We are revolutionizing the way small businesses interact with the banking system, and also offering the ISO community new ways to monetize their relationships with small businesses," said Vlad Sadovskiy, CEO at Netevia. "ISOs can earn residuals not just on payment processing, but on banking services, like deposits, balances and debit spend."

Upon its official launch in early February, Netevia Banking will offer a better banking experience for small businesses by solving problems that traditional banks are either unwilling or unable to address. Netevia Banking will also feature unlimited virtual cards, same-day access to funds, a direct line of communication between merchants and the underwriting team, and a two-hour approval window.

"We already have an extensive list of established ISO relationships," Vlad Sadovskiy explained. "But we are also actively seeking new ISO relationships that offer banking as a standalone option or together with processing."

Eligible businesses will be asked to participate in the Certified ISO Banking Program. Upon completion, a certification will be granted that offers the opportunity to resell the program. ISOs that are processing large volumes will also be offered branded cards for their businesses.

Small businesses banking through Netevia will benefit from the following:

Competitive rates on account balances

Cash-back business debit cards

Automated connections to external bank accounts

The ability to create multiple accounts, digital cards, and authorized users to manage cash flow

Fast funding on card receivables

To learn more about Netevia Banking, visit https://netevia.com/iso-banking/

About Netevia

Netevia is one of the fastest-growing technology platforms powering the future of payment service providers, ISOs, integrated service providers, and merchants. Leveraging its proprietary operating platform, Netevia delivers its partners a frictionless way to build and scale their businesses. Netevia's robust suite of embedded financial tools is a modern, merchant-centric alternative to traditional banking, providing faster access to cash flow and innovation, simplifying the merchant experience. For more information, visit Netevia.com.

