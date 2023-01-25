Quinn Group Insurance rebrands as American Elm Insurance Group

Rebrand reflects agency's deep ties to community and commitment to sustainable growth

ARLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective today, Quinn Group Insurance Agency is rebranding under the name American Elm Insurance Group to reflect its longstanding commitment to its clients and local communities through its portfolio of insurance and risk management solutions.

Erin Gaffney, Agency Principal, American Elm Insurance Group (PRNewswire)

"At American Elm Insurance, we value our role as trusted advisers with deep-rooted ties to our communities," said Agency Principal Erin Gaffney. "Our ability to meet our clients' evolving needs empowers them to pursue their dreams with the peace of mind knowing what matters most to them is protected."

American Elm Insurance Group is headquartered in Arlington, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Stoneham, Rockland, Watertown and Gloucester. The agency offers personal auto, homeowners and umbrella policies, and as well as life and health coverage. Its suite of commercial insurance ranges from business to auto and general liability to workers' compensation policies.

Gaffney has served as the agency's principal since it became an Agency Partner of PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, in June 2021.

"When members of PCF Insurance's leadership team visited to discuss the potential partnership, we all saw the incredible growth trajectory possible for our business within our market because of our outstanding employees and our valued clients," said Gaffney. "Then and now, we're focused on supporting our clients while growing our business. We strive to offer the whole package."

In the past year, Gaffney and her team have not only been retaining their current book of business, but they've also experienced growth. American Elm Insurance has grown by $4 million in written premium over the past 18 months, representing more than 11% growth. The agency also has completed two acquisitions since joining the PCF Insurance Agency Partner network, which has resulted in a wider range of insurance options for its clients.

"American Elm is a legacy, community-based agency with decades of history in the Boston area," said Peter C. Foy, PCF Insurance's chairman, CEO and founder. "Erin and her team are a strong regional Agency Partner committed to delivering exceptional service."

American Elm is comprised of the following independent insurance agencies, which will continue to maintain their unique identities while serving clients in their independent areas:

Ark Insurance Agency Inc.

Cleaves Insurance Agency Inc.

Danehy Insurance Agency LLC

Dudley Borland Insurance Agency Inc.

Guard Insurance Agency Inc.

G Everett Mahony Insurance Agency Inc.

Newton Insurance Agency Inc.

O'Brien McNamara Insurance Agency Inc.

About American Elm Insurance Group

Headquartered in Arlington, Massachusetts, American Elm Insurance Group offers robust insurance and risk management solutions that bring the peace of mind that comes with knowing what matters most is protected. Just like the company's namesake, the mighty American elm tree, the team serves as trusted advisers with deep-rooted ties to their communities. American Elm Insurance Group is comprised of eight independent insurance agencies united by their commitment to exceptional service and the ambition to grow and expand their valued offerings. Learn more at americanelmins.com.

About PCF Insurance Services

A top 20 U.S. broker headquartered in Lehi, Utah, PCF Insurance Services is a leading full-service consultant and insurance brokerage firm offering a broad array of commercial, life and health, employee benefits and workers' compensation solutions. Propelled by its people, PCF Insurance's agency-centric operating model and entrepreneurial environment support its tremendous growth profile, offering partner agencies alignment through equity ownership, significant leadership incentives, and resources. Ranked #20 on Business Insurance's 2022 Top 100 Brokers and #13 on Insurance Journal's 2022 Top Property/Casualty Agencies, PCF Insurance is a notable leader in the insurance space, with 3,100 employees across the U.S. Learn more at pcfins.com.

