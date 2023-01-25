Spartech launches new website: "Improving the Shape of Tomorrow." Intuitive user experience delivers easier access to essential product and company information

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartech, a leading manufacturer of engineered thermoplastics and custom packaging solutions, announces the launch of their new website at www.spartech.com . The site is based on the theme of "Improving the shape of tomorrow. The business of bringing innovation to life" and was designed to deliver the most intuitive user experience possible through many robust features that users require:

Enhanced search capabilities through three independent search functions for quickly and easily finding products and solution types by market

Searchable resources library that offers a wide range of industry, company, and product information in both document and video formats

Complete specialized solutions sections with specific products, material types, applications, markets and links to more detailed information

Easy to access, detailed information on innovation, operational excellence, quality assurance and safety

A new SurfaceChoice™ Design Center where the user can simply filter their search to instantly locate the exact decorative film and color required

"We're not the same company we were a decade ago or even a few years back," states Suzanne Fenton, Spartech Sr. Mgr. Marketing Communications. "Our solutions are more innovative; our products cover a more diverse range of requirements and the capabilities we offer are more diverse than ever before. Our new website now reflects this unique difference that Spartech delivers."

Another new addition to the Spartech website is their "Commitment to Tomorrow." This section highlights the company's more far-reaching vision for innovation, responsibility, supply chains as well as sustainability efforts and how these essential efforts align with their customers' material requirements.

About Our Value

At Spartech, everything we do is focused on helping make the products we use, and the world in which we live, safer, easier and better. From new, lightweight materials for electric vehicles, to sustainable packaging solutions for consumer goods, to protective canopies for military aircraft, Spartech solutions are found in every corner of our modern world. And where you find Spartech, you will find innovation. In products that are more recyclable. Use less energy. Create more value. We are Spartech. One company with a single purpose: To Make It Better.

