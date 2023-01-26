Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2022 Fourth Quarter Results and Approval of Share Repurchase Plan

OPELOUSAS, La., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "CLST") (the "Company"), the parent company for Catalyst Bank (the "Bank") (www.catalystbank.com), reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $171,000, up $36,000, or 27%, from the third quarter of 2022.
"2022 was transformational for our company embodied by the new Catalyst Bank name," said Joe Zanco, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "Our mission is to serve as catalysts for economic growth in our communities by helping locally-owned businesses grow. Our team is fully committed to fueling local business and improving the lives of our neighbors."
Share Repurchase Plan
The Company announced that its Board of Directors approved the Company's first share repurchase plan (the "2023 Repurchase Plan"). Under the 2023 Repurchase Plan, the Company may purchase up to 265,000 shares, or approximately 5% of the Company's outstanding common stock. Share repurchases under the 2023 Repurchase Plan are expected to commence during the first quarter of 2023 upon the completion of share repurchases to fund the 2022 Recognition and Retention Plan and Trust Agreement.
Loans and Credit Quality
Loans totaled $133.6 million at December 31, 2022, up $1.7 million, or 1%, from September 30, 2022. During the fourth quarter of 2022, loan growth was primarily driven by new originations of commercial and industrial loans and fundings on existing construction loans, which were partially offset by paydowns across other segments of the portfolio.
The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.
(Dollars in thousands)
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
Increase (Decrease)
Real estate loans
One- to four-family residential
$
87,508
$
88,568
$
(1,060)
(1)
%
Commercial real estate
19,437
21,073
(1,636)
(8)
Construction and land
6,172
4,450
1,722
39
Multi-family residential
3,200
3,252
(52)
(2)
Total real estate loans
116,317
117,343
(1,026)
(1)
Other loans
Commercial and industrial
13,843
11,087
2,756
25
Consumer
3,447
3,512
(65)
(2)
Total other loans
17,290
14,599
2,691
18
Total loans
$
133,607
$
131,942
$
1,665
1
%
Non-performing assets ("NPAs") totaled $2.0 million at December 31, 2022, up $85,000, or 4%, compared to September 30, 2022. The ratio of NPAs to total assets was 0.76% at December 31, 2022, compared to 0.68% at September 30, 2022. Non-performing loans ("NPLs") totaled $1.7 million, or 1.26% of total loans, at December 31, 2022 and $1.6 million, or 1.21% of total loans, at September 30, 2022. At December 31, 2022, approximately 94% of total NPLs were one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, compared to 88% at September 30, 2022.
The allowance for loan losses totaled $1.8 million, or 1.35% of total loans, at December 31, 2022 and $1.8 million, or 1.37% of total loans, at September 30, 2022. The Company did not record a provision for or a reversal of loan losses during the fourth quarter of 2022.
Net loan recoveries totaled $3,000 during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to net loan charge-offs of $61,000 for the third quarter of 2022. The third quarter charge-offs were primarily related to two residential mortgage loans.
Investment Securities
Total investment securities were $93.1 million at December 31, 2022, up $1.0 million, or 1%, from September 30, 2022. At December 31 and September 30, 2022, 87% of total investment securities, based on amortized cost, were classified as available-for-sale. Net unrealized losses on securities available-for-sale totaled $11.5 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $12.6 million at September 30, 2022. For the fourth quarter of 2022, the average yield on the investment securities portfolio was 1.61%, up 13 basis points from the third quarter of 2022.
Deposits
Total deposits were $165.1 million at December 31, 2022, down $19.1 million, or 10%, from September 30, 2022. The decrease in deposits was primarily due to net outflows from NOW accounts and a decrease in certificates of deposit.
The following table sets forth the composition of the Bank's deposits as of the dates indicated.
(Dollars in thousands)
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
Increase (Decrease)
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
$
33,657
$
31,988
$
1,669
5
%
NOW
36,991
50,547
(13,556)
(27)
Money market
15,734
17,129
(1,395)
(8)
Savings
26,209
26,874
(665)
(2)
Certificates of deposit
52,503
57,689
(5,186)
(9)
Total deposits
$
165,094
$
184,227
$
(19,133)
(10)
%
Net Interest Income
Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 2.96%, up 21 basis points compared to the prior quarter. The average yield on interest-earning assets increased by 29 basis points to 3.28% for the fourth quarter of 2022, while the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities increased by 15 basis points to 0.55%, compared to the third quarter of 2022.
Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $1.9 million, up $30,000, or 2%, from the third quarter of 2022 primarily due to an increase in interest income from loans (up $77,000, or 5%) and investment securities (up $37,000, or 10%). These increases were partially offset by a decline in other interest income and an increase in interest expense on deposits. Lower average balances of cash and cash equivalents led to the decline in other interest income and the increase in interest expense on deposits was primarily the result of accounts re-pricing to higher rates during the fourth quarter of 2022.
The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, the Company's total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resulting yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates, and the net interest margin. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%. All average balances are based on daily balances.
Three Months Ended
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
(Dollars in thousands)
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/ Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/ Rate
INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS
Loans receivable(1)
$
133,102
$
1,543
4.60
%
$
131,827
$
1,466
4.41
%
Investment securities(TE)(2)
105,488
418
1.61
104,403
381
1.48
Other interest earning assets
17,443
145
3.28
34,547
185
2.12
Total interest-earning assets(TE)
$
256,033
$
2,106
3.28
%
$
270,777
$
2,032
2.99
%
INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES
NOW, money market and savings accounts
$
84,157
$
37
0.18
%
$
91,738
$
29
0.13
%
Certificates of deposit
54,977
93
0.67
59,833
64
0.43
Total interest-bearing deposits
139,134
130
0.37
151,571
93
0.24
FHLB advances
9,930
76
3.07
9,126
69
2.99
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
149,064
$
206
0.55
%
$
160,697
$
162
0.40
%
Net interest-earning assets
$
106,969
$
110,080
Net interest income; average interest rate spread(TE)
$
1,900
2.73
%
$
1,870
2.59
%
Net interest margin(TE)(3)
2.96
%
2.75
%
(1)
Includes non-accrual loans during the respective periods. Calculated net of deferred fees and discounts and loans in-process.
(2)
Average investment securities does not include unrealized holding gains/losses on available-for-sale securities.
(3)
Equals net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $301,000, up $5,000, or 2%, from the third quarter of 2022 primarily due to an increase in fee income recorded in other non-interest income.
Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $2.0 million, down $131,000, or 6%, compared to the third quarter of 2022.
Data processing and communication expense totaled $175,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022, down $41,000, or 19%, from the prior quarter primarily due to a credit received from our core system provider during the fourth quarter of 2022.
Professional fees totaled $66,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022, down $91,000, or 58%, from the prior quarter mainly due to continued improvement in the cost of legal and auditing services during the second half of 2022.
The Company recorded a reversal of franchise and shares tax expense of $16,000 during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $15,000 in expense for the prior quarter. Shares tax due for 2022 was received during the fourth quarter of 2022 and the actual expense was less than our initial estimate.
About Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.
Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLST) is a Louisiana corporation and registered bank holding company for Catalyst Bank, its wholly-owned subsidiary, with $263.3 million in assets at December 31, 2022. Catalyst Bank, formerly St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, has been in operation in the Acadiana region of south-central Louisiana for over 100 years. With a focus on fueling business and improving lives throughout the region, Catalyst Bank offers commercial and retail banking products through our six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. To learn more about Catalyst Bank, visit www.catalystbank.com.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include changes in the interest rate environment, changes in general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business of Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. and Catalyst Bank, and changes in the securities markets. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in belief, expectations or events.
CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
12/31/2021
ASSETS
Non-interest-bearing cash
$
5,092
$
4,558
$
4,933
Interest-bearing cash and due from banks
8,380
31,639
35,951
Total cash and cash equivalents
13,472
36,197
40,884
Investment securities:
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
79,602
78,563
88,339
Securities held-to-maturity
13,475
13,480
13,498
Loans receivable, net of unearned income
133,607
131,942
132,103
Allowance for loan losses
(1,807)
(1,804)
(2,276)
Loans receivable, net
131,800
130,138
129,827
Accrued interest receivable
673
566
579
Foreclosed assets
320
320
340
Premises and equipment, net
6,303
6,392
6,577
Stock in correspondent banks, at cost
1,808
1,799
1,793
Bank-owned life insurance
13,617
13,519
3,303
Other assets
2,254
2,630
470
TOTAL ASSETS
$
263,324
$
283,604
$
285,610
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing
$
33,657
$
31,988
$
30,299
Interest-bearing
131,437
152,239
146,496
Total deposits
165,094
184,227
176,795
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
9,198
9,153
9,018
Other liabilities
558
706
1,245
TOTAL LIABILITIES
174,850
194,086
187,058
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
53
53
53
Additional paid-in capital
51,062
50,902
50,802
Unallocated common stock held by benefit plans
(6,307)
(4,020)
(4,179)
Retained earnings
52,740
52,569
52,559
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(9,074)
(9,986)
(683)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
88,474
89,518
98,552
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
263,324
$
283,604
$
285,610
CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
12/31/2021
12/31/2022
12/31/2021
INTEREST INCOME
Loans receivable, including fees
$
1,543
$
1,466
$
1,621
$
6,127
$
6,965
Investment securities
418
381
240
1,480
674
Other
145
185
23
407
60
Total interest income
2,106
2,032
1,884
8,014
7,699
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
130
93
109
402
523
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
76
69
68
281
272
Total interest expense
206
162
177
683
795
Net interest income
1,900
1,870
1,707
7,331
6,904
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses
-
(115)
(374)
(375)
(660)
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) loan losses
1,900
1,985
2,081
7,706
7,564
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Service charges on deposit accounts
189
192
193
731
641
Gain (loss) on disposals and sales of fixed assets
-
-
-
(77)
25
Bank-owned life insurance
98
97
23
314
90
Federal community development grant
-
-
-
171
1,826
Other
14
7
8
34
44
Total non-interest income
301
296
224
1,173
2,626
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
1,175
1,168
1,300
4,822
4,631
Occupancy and equipment
193
203
220
833
774
Data processing and communication
175
216
221
841
777
Professional fees
66
157
133
538
388
Directors' fees
117
75
68
302
279
ATM and debit card
61
76
64
245
201
Foreclosed assets, net
5
3
8
5
90
Advertising and marketing
53
36
8
240
43
Franchise and shares tax
(16)
15
-
115
-
Other
173
184
185
779
608
Total non-interest expense
2,002
2,133
2,207
8,720
7,791
Income (loss) before income tax expense
199
148
98
159
2,399
Income tax expense (benefit)
28
13
20
(21)
484
NET INCOME
$
171
$
135
$
78
$
180
$
1,915
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.04
$
0.03
$
0.02
$
0.04
$
0.39
Diluted
0.04
0.03
N/A
0.04
N/A
CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
12/31/2021
12/31/2022
12/31/2021
EARNINGS DATA
Total interest income
$
2,106
$
2,032
$
1,884
$
8,014
$
7,699
Total interest expense
206
162
177
683
795
Net interest income
1,900
1,870
1,707
7,331
6,904
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses
-
(115)
(374)
(375)
(660)
Total non-interest income
301
296
224
1,173
2,626
Total non-interest expense
2,002
2,133
2,207
8,720
7,791
Income tax expense (benefit)
28
13
20
(21)
484
Net income
$
171
$
135
$
78
$
180
$
1,915
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA
Total assets
$
270,121
$
288,244
$
289,118
$
282,931
$
252,840
Total interest-earning assets
256,033
270,777
275,117
267,300
237,739
Total loans
133,102
131,827
137,456
132,503
141,860
Total interest-bearing deposits
139,134
151,571
146,620
147,266
146,968
Total interest-bearing liabilities
149,064
160,697
155,609
156,560
155,895
Total deposits
170,952
185,453
185,660
179,826
181,024
Total shareholders' equity
88,558
92,956
93,151
93,074
61,542
SELECTED RATIOS
Return on average assets
0.25
%
0.19
%
0.11
%
0.06
%
0.76
%
Return on average equity
0.76
0.58
0.33
0.19
3.11
Efficiency ratio
90.99
98.44
114.34
102.55
81.76
Net interest margin(TE)
2.96
2.75
2.47
2.75
2.91
Average equity to average assets
32.78
32.25
32.22
32.90
24.34
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(1)
56.25
57.84
63.51
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio(1)
30.37
28.29
27.38
Total risk-based capital ratio(1)
57.50
59.09
64.77
ALLOWANCE FOR LOANS LOSSES
Beginning balance
$
1,804
$
1,980
$
2,646
$
2,276
$
3,022
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses
-
(115)
(374)
(375)
(660)
Charge-offs
(19)
(90)
-
(210)
(150)
Recoveries
22
29
4
116
64
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
3
(61)
4
(94)
(86)
Ending balance
$
1,807
$
1,804
$
2,276
$
1,807
$
2,276
CREDIT QUALITY
Non-accruing loans
$
1,494
$
1,221
$
890
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
191
379
1
Total non-performing loans
1,685
1,600
891
Foreclosed assets
320
320
340
Total non-performing assets
$
2,005
$
1,920
$
1,231
Total non-performing loans to total loans
1.26
%
1.21
%
0.67
%
Total non-performing assets to total assets
0.76
0.68
0.43
(1) Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.
For more information:
Joe Zanco, President and CEO
(337) 948-3033
