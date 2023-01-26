Design teams at PA Consulting are honored with six Good Design Awards

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PA Consulting (PA), the consultancy that's bringing ingenuity to life, celebrates along with its clients, six Good Design Awards. These recognize the most innovative and cutting-edge designs produced around the world.

Inspiring best-in-class design is at the heart of PA's business. With nearly 80 years of bringing iconic brands and products to market, PA's design teams partner with ambitious clients to envision and build inspirational new growth platforms.

Transportation Award: PA Consulting's Office for Zero Emissions EV ChargePoint was the recipient of the Transportation Award. PA unveiled its design for the EV chargepoint at the COP26 conference in Glasgow. The chargepoint was developed with the Royal College of Art and was commissioned by the UK Transport Secretary.

Graphic Design award: Creative leads Enri Moreno and Robin Marich, and designer Gigi Aldrich from Astro Studios (part of PA Consulting) were awarded the Graphic Design award for their work on the Advocord Brand Identity Design. Astro Studios established the brand name and developed the brand strategy along with the brand identity and system for Advocord.

Industrial Award: The team at Design Partners (part of PA Consulting) was honored with the Industrial award for their work with Picavi Smart Mount. The team helped to reimagine and design the Picavi Smart Mount which helps to streamline the warehouse picking process for employees. The team facilitated the speedy movement of the AR glasses onto the market, helping to improve warehouse and distribution center efficiency by 40%.

Household award: Cricut worked with Design Partners (part of PA Consulting) for their expertise in design and engineering to create the Cricut Hat Press. This allows creatives to successfully and efficiently use heat-based products to transfer designs onto hats and uses Bluetooth to connect the device to Cricut's app to send ideal time and temperature settings for each design.

Consumer electronics awards (two): Logitech's ongoing collaboration with Design Partners (part of PA Consulting) won a further two Design awards for the G303 Shroud Edition Gaming Mouse and the Signature M650 Mouse, empowering people to immerse better in work or play.

Richard Watson, design lead at PA Consulting, says: "These awards are a testament to the exceptional work that our teams and clients are doing together. We create best-in-class design that adds value for our clients and end users; design that shapes the future. And our strong holistic capabilities – research, strategy, design, engineering, and science – are key to delivering inspirational new brands, products, and experiences."

PA's design teams have created many world leading innovations, including the number one best-selling mobile game controller for iPhones for Backbone, a revolutionary medical device to improve patient end-of-life comfort for Bearpac Medical, and an inclusive line of beauty tools for Guide Beauty to make it easier for anyone to create any beauty look, regardless of their physical condition.

