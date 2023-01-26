IceCure's ProSense Featured in Breast Session at the Society of Interventional Oncology's Annual Scientific Meeting in Washington, D.C.

Panel discussion included doctors currently using the ProSense cryoablation system

Live ProSense demonstrations conducted at IceCure's booth

CAESAREA, Israel, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IceCure Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICCM) (TASE: ICCM) ("IceCure" or the "Company"), developer of minimally-invasive cryoablation technology, the ProSense® System that destroys tumors by freezing, today announced its participation in the Society of Interventional Oncology's Annual Scientific Meeting ("SIO2023") in Washington, D.C. on January 19 - 23, 2023. ProSense was demonstrated throughout the duration of the conference at IceCure's booth. Separately, in a breast session organized by SIO2023, ProSense was featured in a panel discussion on January 21st led by Dr. Kenneth Tomkovich and included Dr. Robert Ward, both ProSense users. The discussion included cryoablation as a treatment option as well as a mention of ICE3 interim trial results.

Dr. Tomkovich, Diagnostic and Interventional Radiologist with Princeton Radiology and Director of Breast Imaging and Interventions at CentraState Medical Center, is Co-lead Investigator of IceCure's landmark ICE3 study for the treatment of small, low-risk, early-stage malignant breast tumors. Dr. Ward, Assistant Professor of Diagnostic Imaging at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Program Director for the Breast Imaging Fellowship, Associate Chief of Diagnostic Imaging at Women & Infants Hospital, specializes in women's imaging and breast tumor cryoablation.

Commenting on the growing interest in ProSense, Dr. Tomkovich stated, "we are seeing increasing interest from interventional radiologists and interventional oncologists, many of whom are practitioners who previously were not treating breast cancer patients. Their interest appears to be driven by the encouraging ICE3 interim results, which can drive the development of new patient markets for practitioners while making the minimally invasive procedure more accessible to patients." About IceCure Medical Ltd.

IceCure Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICCM) (TASE: ICCM) develops and markets ProSense®, an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors (benign and cancerous) by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. Its minimally invasive technology is a safe and effective alternative to hospital surgical tumor removal that is easily performed in a relatively short procedure. The system is marketed and sold worldwide for the indications cleared to-date by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and approved in European with the CE Mark.

Forward-Looking Statements

