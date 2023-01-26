Satisfyer Sponsors New Exhibition by Artist Portia Munson at the Museum of Sex in New York City

Portia Munson: The Pink Bedroom opens to the public on January 27, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Satisfyer , an award winning global sexual wellness company, is sponsoring a new exhibition at the Museum of Sex in New York City. Portia Munson: The Pink Bedroom , opens to the public on January 27, 2023. In this exhibition, American visual artist Portia Munson, has created a world of pink that prompts reflection on the correlation between mass consumerism, constructions of femininity and sexual objectification. This is the first time Munson's work will be presented at the Museum of Sex.

Portia Munson, Pink Project: Bedroom, (1994- ongoing), found pink plastic and synthetic objects along with salvaged pink bedroom furnishings 96 x 216 x 120 in. Image courtesy of P.P.O.W. Gallery (PRNewswire)

Satisfyer seeks to be an agent of change to encourage conversation around sexual health and wellness, with the ultimate goal of reducing stigma in the category. By partnering with the Museum of Sex and Portia Munson, Satisfyer is demonstrating its commitment by providing consumers an educational look at femininity and mass consumerism through bright, bold, and thoughtfully curated art.

In Portia Munson: The Pink Bedroom, visitors will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in Munson's new work and thirty years of her Pink Project (1994-ongoing) series. The exhibition includes works created specially for the show, such as a large-scale, site-specific installation of the Pink Project: Bedroom (1994-ongoing) a new sculpture titled Nude II (2022), and graphite drawings featuring sex toys.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with the Museum of Sex and work with the talented Portia Munson on this influential exhibition that celebrates sexuality and prompts advocacy," says Julia Pokryshka, President of Satisfyer. "At Satisfyer, we support the intersection between art and sexuality and understand the importance of this culturally impactful display of femininity. We're looking forward to seeing how consumers react and encourage them to explore their own sensuality as a result."

Visitors attending the exhibition also can purchase a variety of Satisfyer products at the Museum of Sex retail store and will also have the opportunity to win a Satisfyer prize in the Cupid's Arrow game inside of Super Funland.

"The Museum of Sex supports public discourse and engagement around sex - and our retail shop is an important element where visitors can take home a piece of our mission with them," says Kit Richardson, Head of Sales and Merchandising at The Museum of Sex. "We share Satisfyer's dedication to creating pleasurable, multi-sensory experiences for all - and are proud to partner with their team as a sponsor of this important exhibition."

This exhibition will be on view at the Museum of Sex in New York until July of 2023. Visitors can purchase tickets for museum entry on musuemofsex.com .

About Satisfyer

Blending tech innovation and sexual health, Satisfyer is a sexual wellness brand dedicated to creating pleasurable, multi-sensory experiences for consumers. Established in 2016, Satisfyer set the tone within the industry, proclaiming that sexual health is for everyone, regardless of their sexual preference, socio-economic background, age, gender or skill level. Available in more than 100 countries, with over 200 products and over 190 design awards, Satisfyer offers the most comprehensive and robust assortment of high-quality devices, all at accessible prices. Satisfyer leads the category in many countries, due to its marquee product, the Pro 2, which is the most sold sexual wellness device in the world. For more information, please visit www.satisfyer.com

About The Museum of Sex

The mission of the Museum of Sex is to preserve and present the history, evolution and cultural significance of human sexuality. The Museum produces exhibitions, publications and programs that bring the best of current scholarship to the widest possible audiences and is committed to encouraging public enlightenment, discourse and engagement. All guests must be 18 years or older with a valid proof of ID.

(PRNewsfoto/Satisfyer) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Satisfyer