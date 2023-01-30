LUNAGROUP CHARTER TRIPLES ITS REVENUE DURING ITS SECOND YEAR IN OPERATION

GENEVA, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LunaGroup Charter, the commercial charter division of Luna Aviation Group, exceed $15m annual revenue in its second year of operation, 2022, organising 311 passenger flights representing 3 times 2021's business activity. "We are delighted to see our group charter activity reaching 10% of our global business volume under the direction of Rémi Aubin based in Paris," noted Eymeric Segard, Luna Aviation Group CEO.

"Considering the post pandemic situation, the uncertainty in maintaining international events and a slow start of the year we are delighted by these numbers and growing our market share," states Rémi Aubin, LunaGroup Charter Sales Director. "We managed to help our clients at the beginning of the year by creating air bridges where the usual airlines stopped going due to the pandemic. From the second quarter onwards the activity picked up with MICE, international sport tournaments, cruises etc... the FIFA World Cup in Qatar also kept us very busy until the end of the year," he adds.

Chaotic summer activity

The second part of year saw the rapid come back of air group travels after two years of the worst aviation crisis. This unprecedented traffic increase disrupted the supply chain from ground handling to air traffic controllers causing terrible client frustrations and challenges for our teams. "The market was not flying at its maximum capacity due to the shortage of labour. The charter demand was impossible to meet with the scheduled airlines being overwhelmed throughout the summer," notes Rémi.

The company had a tremendous fourth quarter with the organisation of corporate events in Europe, Asia, Africa the Middle East and the US. "I am very proud of our team who always goes the extra mile on every project to support and deliver the best possible experience to our clients across the world. Whether in Doha, Singapore, Houston, Dammam, Cardiff, Paris, etc. Our team members were on the ground and in the air to ensure our passengers had the best travel experience possible," concludes Rémi.

What to expect for 2023?

LunaGroup Charter is accelerating the expansion from its French entity with new offices in London, Geneva and Dubai. "We continue to focus our growth from Paris under the leadership of Rémi Aubin. Our strategy is to replicate what makes the success of LunaJets, our private jet charter activity. It is clear that we see tremendous opportunities in these business lines," comments Alain Leboursier, group MD. As of the end of the first quarter the company will move its Parisian address to bigger offices in the "Triangle d'Or."

LunaGroup Charter is part of the Luna Aviation Group, a leading global provider of private jet charter solutions based in Geneva, with offices in London, Paris, Monaco, Riga and Dubai. With access to thousands of aircrafts, the Group Charter branch offer commercial jets charter solutions for any travel plans worldwide. The Group Charter Team meets all your flights needs and bring your people together. Short events, corporate showcases, product launches, seminars or crew rotations, as a global independent group, we can tailor all your charter requirements with our extensive expertise.

